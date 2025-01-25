Man City 3-1 Chelsea: Race report and 3 Champions League talk points

Manchester City overcame Chelsea at the Premier League table, climbing the top four thanks to a 3-1 win over the Blues on Saturday afternoon.
Noni Madueke shot visitors in the front three minutes after the start, but Chelsea never capitalized this advantage. The city balanced at the edge of space and scored twice without a response in the second half, with Erling Haaland hitting Go-Ahead’s goal before taking Phil Foden on an inspirational screen.
However, it was largely a case of bug mattress at Etihad Stadium, which explained why both sides are competing for the Champions League qualifications and not for the Premier League title.
How did the game unfold
“Sure, they will come back soon,” Enzo Maresca said for Manchester City before the start. “I have no doubt.” The defenders had not discovered their imposing edge soon to stop Chelsea from taking the lead after three minutes.
Blues threw two frenzy moments of indecision from debut Abdukodir Khusanov. After the jump under a tall ball, the £ 42 million recruited from the lens dug a head of Nicolas Jackson and a square for Madueke to give Chelsea an early lead.
The hosts recovered their temper late, creating a glut of chances in a first semester, which also offered Chelsea some scoring opportunities. Most of the city’s threat was channeled through Josko Gvardiol’s figure. After refusing twice, the strong full back finally found the back of the network.
The explosion of Matheus Nunes on the back was selected from a ball over the top by Ilkay Gundogan. He was caught by ignoring an unusual immediate approach, Marc Cucurella failed to keep his Portuguese counterpart, who crashed into a hesitant Robert Sanchez, sending the ball stumbles to Gvardiol’s Griteful Stride.
The city maintained their commitment to bypass Chelsea’s press after space. Moments after Haaland Teed Up Omar Marmoush for an attempt after a long Punt forward by Ederson, the Norwegian goal-gobbler gained weight for himself.
Cleverly to fly Trevoh Chalobah, Haaland, Haaland, Haaland, Haaland on a 70 -meter route and cut the ball over Sanchez who fell to man’s land.
An air of nervous energy kept the etihad stage, as memories of frequent city failures remain fresh. Phil Foden’s third target, Phil Foden’s third target, filed these doubts. After another long passage forward, which Kevin de Bruyne pushed, Haaland put his teammate away for a game strike.
The victory of their city lifts over Blues and Newcastle United at the top four, coming to the third-mounted Nottingham Forest with just three points. Chelsea, on the other hand, has slipped in sixth place and is only over a Bournemouth -shaped royal side due to the scoring more goals this season.
Check Man City 3-1 Chelsea Player Ratings here.
Khusanov’s Premier League career was three minutes and 36 seconds after he had given a goal and showed his first yellow card in the competition. With the comparison of Stark, Omar Marmoush proved his threat into the opening of 40 seconds when he broke an early shot.
Imagine from his jump for the first ball, Khusanov was caught by the logic of four in the morning when he tried to return to Ederson from the edge of his own box.
Uzbekistan’s central plan cleared his mind to avoid any more wing, but was hooked within ten minutes of re -launching shortly after escaping a second yellow card for a challenge for Jackson. Guardiola wraps the 20 -year -old in a warm embrace that few could forgive the young man.
Marmoush was removed shortly after the city 2-1. Without marking his debut, contributing directly to a goal, there were flashes of the fruiting cooperation that the Egyptian could be shaped with Haaland – especially if the city maintains their recent immediate approach.
“It’s better,” Maresca said for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s first choice this week, “but is still far, away, away from where I want to be.” This gap in performance and expectation will be expanded after the Spanish appearance in Etihad.
Sanchez spent Saturday night with a fog of indecision. Locked in the six -fold box when it was presented on the occasion to watch Nunes’ heavy touch for the city’s equalizer, the non -persuasive guardian should have stayed on his line for Haaland’s chip. Sanchez’s wandering wandered wanderer forced the Norwegians to target, creating an opening that would not exist if it had not passed.
Chelsea’s number one has made five mistakes leading to the Premier League targets this season – the goalkeeper cannot reach the department.
Despite the obvious external respect shown by former Maresca -Guardiola assistant in his previous employers, this was a golden opportunity for Chelsea to end their victory with the city. Thomas Tuchel, another self -proclaimed Guardiola student, was the last boss blues to defeat the kingdom English champions.
Chelsea took a three -month lead with the uncertainty still rooted on the rear -view seams. “Our problem is with the ball,” Guardiola explained before the game. “This season is what we missed. If you have the ball and don’t get on your partner right, everything is so difficult.”
Khusanov underlined this vulnerability, but the blues has just tested the city’s determination then, they sit back on an average block for much of the competition. Before visitors could again discover a vicious end, the city had finally realized that it could avoid any nervous passages in their own box and threaten the Chelsea area by sending large balls forward to Haaland.