Having already welcomed Vitor Reus, Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush this month, Manchester City are now reportedly ready to hold talks with another young star on a January deal.

man city transfer news



The Citizens are in no mood to waste time this month, immediately welcoming two future stars in Reus and Khusanov to finally add some youth to an aging backline and then immediately making a big-money move to Marmus. Focused his attention towards the deal. Eintracht came in for one for the Frankfurt forward Reported £59m And the responsibility for scoring goals should be reduced on Erling Hayal.

Speaking for the first time since putting pen to paper, Egypt tells Manchester City official website,It is a day I will never forget. To sign for Manchester City – one of the best teams in the world – is an amazing feeling. I’m delighted, my family are very proud, and we’re all very happy to be here in Manchester.

“With Pep, their technical staff and the world-class facilities here, the players have everything they need to improve. It was really tempting for me when I got the chance to come here. ,

Connected Man City can now sign the £40m midfielder on loan before the end of deadline day Pep Guardiola has called him “strong” in the past.

The Premier League champions aren’t done there though. According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are now ready to hold talks with Sverre Nypan To see the projects that are being proposed this month. The young Norway midfielder will reportedly take his time with his decision on a move to City, which also potentially includes a swift loan exit to Verona.

Still just 18 years old, like Khusanov and Reis, Napan is undoubtedly one for the future.

“Elite” Nypan could become de Bruyne’s heir



Having already welcomed the future of their backline, Manchester City could welcome the future of their midfield to Nypan this month. The teenager shares similar qualities to a certain Kevin De Bruyne, who is currently set to leave the Etihad at the end of his contract this summer, and ben mattinson detailed those qualities in an impressive decision.

The analyst labeled Nypan an “elite potential talent” before praising his “ability to control the pace of the game” and “decisive” passing ability in the final third – three traits that De Bruyne possesses better than most. .

With that said, Napan remains one to watch in the closing stages of the transfer window as Manchester City have had an excellent month of young arrivals.