Man UTD Design Shock Moving for Barcelona star?

News ‘ Premier League news ‘ Manchester United news

Christensen in man utd soon?





Manchester United are reportedly considering a shock for the Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen This winter.



Red Devils reinforced their defense with its signs Noussair mazraoui; Lenny and Matthijs de Ligt last summer.

However, they are still on the market for more defensive aid.

Lecce’s Patrick Dorga is a top goal for the manager My Ruben amor While Christensen has now emerged as a possible choice.

The former Chelsea man returned to education after Achilles’ injury and United seems ready to bring him back to England.

However, Dane is not interested in heading to the exit door. It could stay in Barcelona until summer before choosing a new challenge.

Aston Villa has also been associated with the flexible defender, who can play as a central defender, right or a defensive mid -level.

The twin may have to wait until the summer to land his services from Blugrana, unless Christensen changes his attitude in the coming days.

