Man Utd have submitted an improved offer for Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu

Manchester United have improved their offer point Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu for €30m (£25.3m), reports have revealed.
United want a new attacking left-back for Ruben Amorim’s system and, after missing out on Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes, have turned their attention to Dorgu, for whom they have already seen an offer worth €27m (22.8 £ million). was rejected.
The Red Devils did not lose hope and planned to come back with a superior bid which The Athlete the situation has now arrived.
The supply has now increased to 30 million. euros, said to be the most United have shown a willingness to pay for the versatile 20-year-old. Fabrizio RomanoHowever, he claims United’s latest bid is worth “more than €30m”.
Lecce were looking for €40m to approve a mid-season sale, with club president Saverio Sticchi Damiani recently admitting his priority was to keep hold of his best players as Lecce try to fight their way out of contention of relegation.
The increased supply for Dorgu comes right after United have given Anthony a license to travel to Real Betis to complete his loan move to the Spanish club.
Betis will not pay a loan for Anthony but have agreed to cover most of his wages, saving United up to £1.5m over the next six months.
It is unclear whether Marcus Rashford will end up leaving the club, despite Amorim being frozen out of the first-team picture. The 27-year-old was a target for both AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, but his rumored £300,000-a-week wages proved problematic in negotiations, leading to talks with the latter breaking down.
AC Milan, meanwhile, have opted to use their latest overseas loan move on Manchester City’s Kyle Walker rather than Rashford, who remains a target for struggling West Ham.