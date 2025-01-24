Manchester City predicted XI vs Chelsea – Premier League

A 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the Premier League season was seen as a statement of intent from perennial champions Manchester City.
“Let’s go again…” shouted many.
City started the 2024/25 campaign with five consecutive wins but their world has been turned upside down since midfield lynchpin Rodriy succumbed to an ACL tear. Their dismal run to finish 2024 means City are out of title contention and just hoping to secure a Champions League spot for next season.
There has been an uptick in the new year, but their recent defeat to Paris Saint-Germain showed the familiar vulnerabilities that have undermined City’s campaign to this point.
They face Chelsea this weekend looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s defeat and possibly challenge for a top-four finish again. This is the team Guardiola could pick for the Blues’ visit.
GC: Stefan Ortega – Anderson struggled with the ball a lot last time out, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ortega recalled this weekend.
RB: Rico Lewis – Kyle Walker is Milan-bound and Matheus Nunes continues to look uncomfortable on the right side. Lewis was excellent on the reverse and should start at right-back on Saturday.
CB: Manuel Akanji – Akanji played a big part in City’s opener on Wednesday before things took a turn for the worse. Amid the upheaval of the club’s centre-back depth chart this term, Akanji has been a reliable constant.
CB: John Stones – Ruben Diaz and Nathan Ake are both doubts, so there could be a return to the starting line-up for Stones. City conceded seconds after the Englishman entered the fray on Wednesday night.
LB: Josko Guardiol With Stones back, Guardiol can stay on the left side of defence.
CM: Ilkay Gundogan – The Best Of Ilkay Gundogan Gundogan has dropped in behind Mateo Kovacic in midfield, but the Croatian shot-stopper has been poor in midweek and could be out of the starting line-up as City face his former club.
CM: Bernardo Silva – The City soldier could do with a breather, but Guardiola seemingly believes his side cannot function without Bernardo’s hustle. He has generally been placed in a deeper role in the middle of late.
RM: Phil Foden – Foden’s season has been on fire in the last two weeks, with the England superstar scoring six in six before City travel to the French capital. His rise in form has been instrumental in the Cityzens’ Premier League run.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne – De Bruyne may not be as relentless anymore, but he can still hang with the best at the highest level. The Belgian has played a big role in recent weeks as City’s attacking output has improved. Omar Marmoush is an option to provide respite from the bench.
LM: Savinho – Jack Grealish was involved in both goals on Wednesday, but Guardiola is likely to stick with the ever-present Savinho against the Blues.
ST: Erling Haaland – Haaland opened City’s account for the season at Stamford Bridge and has again emerged as a reliable goalscorer in 2025 as he aims to claim his third Golden Boot in a row.