Manchester City v Chelsea: Line-ups confirmed as Kusanov and Marmus start, De Bruyne dropped

Manchester City will look to bounce back from their Champions League disappointment when they host Chelsea tonight.

City’s European hopes hang by a thread after they blew a 2-0 lead at the Parc des Princes and were beaten 4-2 by Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night. They must now beat Club Brugge to secure a place in the play-offs.

Chelsea beat Wolves 3-1 at home on Monday night.

Manchester City team news

Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov were thrown straight into the City squad with Pep Guardiola making three changes to the line-up he capitulated in Paris in midweek.

Injured Ruben Diaz and Savinho made way for the new boys with Kevin De Bruyne also dropping to the bench with Ilkay Gundogan coming on.

Substitutes include Victor Reyes.

Manchester City: Ederson, Nunes, Husanov, Akanji, Guardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo (C), Marmus, Foden, Haaland

Chelsea team news

Captain Enzo Fernandez returned for Chelsea as one of three changes from Enzo Maresca.

Levi Colwill and Jadon Sancho, on his return to the Etihad, also came with Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Pedro Neto on the bench.

Chelsea: Sanchez, James (c), Colwill, Chalobah, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Palmer, Madueke, Sancho, Jackson