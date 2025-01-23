Manchester United 2-1 Rangers: Match report and discussions after Europa League drama

Manchester United fought back from behind to secure victory over Rangers in Thursday night’s Europa League clash at Old Trafford.
Bruno Fernandes kept his cool in the box in the 92nd minute to put Ruben Amorim’s side back in front after Cyril Dessers had equalized moments earlier for Rangers.
Before that, a comical own goal from Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland, who spent the first six months of 2023 on loan at the Red Devils, looked like it would be enough to decide the match.
How the game developed
The first big chance went to Rangers ten minutes in. United contributed by losing the ball in their own half, Toby Collier crowding the midfield after a pass under pressure, allowing Nicholas Ruskin to slot home. Altay Bayindir rushed out and a blunder by Raskin at the crucial moment saw the United keeper get on top.
Baydir was called into action again soon after, saving international team-mate Ridvan Yilmaz’s effort.
United dominated possession without creating much of substance until midway through the first half when Alejandro Garnazzo fired a shot at goal which was deflected over the bar by Ruskin’s head. Matthijs de Ligt headed in the resulting corner, but a soft free-kick from Leny Yoro denied it.
A good team pushed forward in the closing stages before half time giving Amad Diallo a goal, he slid in with a measured pass from Bruno Fernandes. Butland drowned well. He also got a strong hand on a powerful move from Lisandro Martinez, either side of a heavy shot from Hamza Igamane that had an unlucky Bayindir stretching across goal to make the save.
Within minutes of the start of the second half, Igamane was responsible for some excellent defending in his own box when he headed home a floating corner almost directly under the crossbar.
United’s early pressure continued and Fernandes’s curling shot was agonizingly saved by Robin Proper, with the corner following Butland’s nightmare moment. The former England international never quite got off the ground and was under the ball as he tried to punch it clear, inadvertently sending it spinning backwards into the goal.
On the hour mark, Propper was the reason Garnacho didn’t make it 2-0 with a smart shot across from Amad’s cut, heading the ball off the line. There was also a chance for Harry Maguire with a header at the back-post that narrowly missed the target. Butland redeemed himself somewhat with a reflex save to deny Manuel Ugarte’s diving header, and a goal from Garnacho.
Rangers struggled to create in the second as United’s superior depth showed, but there were warning signs before the equalizer came, first as Jefte curled a shot from outside the box straight at Baydir and later Dessers hit the post with a smart lifting up. the United No.1. His 88th minute goal was well taken, beating Maguire, controlling the drop and firing hard and low into the bottom corner.
But the action was not over. United pushed back and Martinez got in from the back to deliver an inviting cross into the penalty area into the path of Fernandes, who met it on the volley to squeeze the ball through Butland’s legs to claim victory.
See Manchester United and Rangers player ratings from the match here.
After last weekend’s heartbreaking defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, Ruben Amorim said he wanted the players to recapture the feeling they had when they twice came back from a goal down to secure a draw with Liverpool earlier this month.
At the weekend, United had played reasonably well in the first half but let their heads drop when Brighton took the lead again just after the break. A lack of resilience has been a criticism leveled at the team for several years now and conceding a late equalizer to Rangers in this game could have been a death blow in other circumstances.
But here, the players rallied, went all the way up the pitch and scored again to claim victory.
The first half was largely an even contest and Rangers were good value for being level at intervals, having done well to keep United at bay and create chances of their own.
But neither midfielder Connor Barron nor centre-back Leon Balogun, who were both instrumental in those efforts in the first 45 minutes, returned to the field. By the time, Vaclav Cerny was also forced off injured, leaving Philippe Clement to send on inexperienced youngsters in their places.
The equalizer was quite unexpected, a long snap forward and a moment of individual skill from Cyriel Dessers. Rangers hadn’t really been in the game for a while at that stage.
Andre Onana has usually had the nod in the Europa League this season and has been among the substitutes for it. Altay Bayindir, typically the domestic cup goalkeeper, started instead.
It was not lost on the fans that Onana was guilty of a costly blunder against Brighton just days earlier, having come under renewed scrutiny in recent weeks after the errors that characterized his early United career appear to have crept back into his game. .
Amorim played down the significance of the goalkeeping change, describing it before the match as a “normal rotation” and explaining the importance of keeping Baydir fresh and sharp with meaningful game time, willing to play down the idea of implications for Onanas.
Bayindir had a good game overall, beaten by Dessers but made other key saves.
Alejandro Garnazzo’s inclusion in the starting line-up was a bit of a surprise given his recent lack of starts and speculation surrounding his uncertain future.
Amorim wouldn’t have picked the winger if there was even a hint of doubt that he wasn’t up to the mark and his faith has paid off.
Garnazzo didn’t score or assist but was still a consistent threat and attacker, completing more dribbles than anyone else on the pitch, taking five shots and having nine touches of the ball inside the Rangers penalty area.