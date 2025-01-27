Manchester United fans group warns of ‘total riot’ if Ratcliffe ignores ticket price warnings

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) has called on Sir Jim Ratcliffe to freeze season ticket prices and refrain from selling the club’s young talent or risk revolt.

The cost of attending matches at Old Trafford was recently increased without fans being consulted with the club explaining that the move was necessary to help improve “operational efficiency” and “stabilise revenue”.

Season ticket prices for next season are currently being determined and MUST hope they will remain at the same level as the current campaign.

In an open letter to Ratcliffe, MUST wrote: “A price increase or major changes to ticketing policy would go down very well with fans at this time. Negative sentiment comes with financial costs as resentment escalates into active protests and frustration.

“This discontent could lead to outright rebellion, with consequences not only for matchday revenue, but also for sponsor relations and the club’s global brand.”

Ratcliffe was the subject of upbeat songs at Craven Cottage last night as United won 1-0 at Fulham thanks to a Lisandro Martinez goal.

The owner of Ineos would have taken this into account, but it remains possible that financial considerations trumped personal popularity.

However, MUST have outlined what they hope will happen, which includes keeping the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, both of whom have been linked with moves away this January.

Their five-point plan read:

Keep fire for this season: Be bold – freeze ticket prices for season ticket holders and members for next season. This would signal the club’s commitment to its supporters and create a rallying point for everyone to support the team for the crucial final months of the season. Rally the Fans and Club Together: Use this time to focus on maximizing performance on the pitch, securing European qualification through Premier League or cup competitions and strengthening fan support. Consider alternative financing options: If additional funding is required for exceptional circumstances, explore another share issue for existing shareholders or allow fans (or other investors) the option to co-invest in their club on a fair and equal basis with the main shareholders. We know many fans would welcome this opportunity. Consult fans for long-term changes: If you believe that the ticket pricing and policies at Old Trafford require significant correction, please start a proper consultation process with the fans who will be affected. This will ensure that decisions are informed by fans’ perspectives and are made with the best chance of ensuring unity rather than rebellion. You have to bring fans with you, not create opposition. Maintain the club’s legacy: Resist the temptation to sell off the fruits of the youth academy for short-term fixes, unless it aligns with a long-term football strategy that honors Manchester United’s proud tradition of developing talent.

Last night’s win moved United up to 12th in the table, but it has been another under-performing season. Erik ten Hag was sacked in October with Ruben Amorim taking over. However, the Portuguese is yet to make a positive impact, with mixed results in recent weeks.