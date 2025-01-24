Marc Skinner addresses Man UTD’s WSL title chances

Manchester United captain Marc Skinner has shared his approach to this season’s title race and urged his players to be ruthless against Brighton this weekend.
The Red Devils took a major step last time out in the WSL when they beat bitter rivals Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad. A hat-trick from Ella Toone and a first-half strike from Leah Galton turned the top four on its head as the Cityzens slumped to fourth.
United remain level on 24 points with Arsenal but sit third only on goal difference. Chelsea’s lead is also firmly intact at seven points with 11 games played.
Both United and City have a major opportunity to close the gap on their rivals above them this weekend with Arsenal taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Skinner’s side host Brighton at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday night, but the manager isn’t thinking too far ahead at this stage.
“We always take every game (as it comes),” he told reporters at a press conference Friday morning. “We’ve always done this.
“Chelsea has given himself a healthy lead. We must try to cut away at what we can best, but we are only playing them once again, compared to other teams, Chelsea does not drop many points.
“I’m sure people can predict their path (to the title), but for us it’s about being competitive in every game and trying to get points. That’s what we’re trying to do.
“Brighton are a very good opponent and we have to be at our best to beat them, which would be three more points towards the goal. We want to perform in the Champions League, of course we do.
“We want to try to win titles. But, at the moment, all we can do is focus on trying to get those points and pull them out.”
Last time out at Brighton, United were held to a 1-1 draw at Broadfield Stadium. Grace Clinton opened the scoring on the 10-minute mark but the visitors failed to build on the lead before the break.
Former Red Nikita Parris got the Seagulls back on level terms early in the second half and the points were eventually shared. Progress has been made, however, as United’s ability to take control of a game was on full display in City last Sunday, with Skinner urging his players to show a similar level of ruthlessness this weekend.
“Hopefully that will happen on Sunday (making the most of our chances),” the United boss added. “We should have been two or three up against Brighton in the first half and then they scored.
“I felt we should have won the game. But, relative to the opposition, I felt they were good on the day as well. We have to be prepared for that.
“From our point of view, we have to use the rogue arbitrary city. If we do, we hope we can get these points.”