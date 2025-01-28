Marcus Rasford has left people down, ”says Scholes

Marcus Rashford “left many people down” and has to move on from Manchester United, says former midfielder Paul Scholes.

England forward Rashford has not played for United’s Europa League victory in Viktoria Plzen in mid -December.

Speaking after Sunday’s Premier League victory in Fulham, director Ruben Amorim said that “the reason is education, what I think a footballer has to do in education, in life and every day”.

Scholes, who made more than 700 appearances for United, said in the debate on the coating fan: “I think Marcus has let many people down, with his attitude and I think this is what the manager is trying to say.

“It should be exiled from the dressing room!” 😳 Scholsey’s reaction to Drama around Marcus Rashford and Man UTD is wildly honest! 🗣* pic.twitter.com/0yxebjgbpj – the coating (@wearetheoverlap) January 28 2025

“Thinking new players coming from the team. Think (Alejandro) Garnacho. They look on people like Marcus now – he is 27 years old and clearly does not train properly.

“I remember years ago. When I told the director (Sir Alex Ferguson) I didn’t want to play in an Arsenal game, he said to me” the worst thing you did is to let your teammates down “and that really stick with me because I didn’t think so Really – and now I think Marcus Rasford is doing exactly the same.

“Okay, he doesn’t refuse to play, but the way he behaves and the way he trains, in a way he says I don’t want to deal with them.

“So I think the fact that we let your teammates down in this dressing room — will have to be exiled from the dressing room really. If it is in and around it and the young people see this as an example, the faster it has gone the best . “

Rashford was connected to a loan move to AC Milan or Barcelona in the transfer window – which closes next week.

United is then in action on Thursday night against FCSB, Romania.