Marcus Rashford warned that there is no way behind Man Utd Legend

Marcus Rashford has been warned by former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinan that there is no “back” for him in the club, after seeing his attitude publicly questioned by coach Ruben Amorim.
Rashford has not played for United on December 12, making the team only once during this spell. His absence against Liverpool was classified, but the player failed to impress Amorim with his level of application in education.
The boss has repeatedly been set up in relation to Rashford, who was publicly made with the willingness to accept a “new challenge” after falling for Manchester derby last month and continued to state that he is not willing to choose someone you don’t believe That is better for the team.
“It’s always the same reason … Education. If things don’t change, I won’t change. Fulham on Sunday night.
At the same press conference, he implied that the 63 -year -old goalkeeper Jorge Vital is more likely to make the bench from Rashford at this stage: “You can see that we lose a little rhythm on the bench, but I would like (choose) vital before a Player not giving the maximum every day. “
Ferdinand does not see how Rashford can have a future in Old Trafford, fearing that his reintegration would eventually send the wrong message to other players in the team.
“If I were the player that the manager said that for my heart, my pride, my ego – it’s embarrassed,” the former united defender on the YouTube channel said Presents Rio Ferdinand.
“For someone to challenge your application, to challenge you by giving 100% to the team, saying you have no effort and you take shortcuts, this is a conviction. There is no way back to Marcus after that. Players can take their foot off the gas and return to the team and take shortcuts. “
Rashford is largely linked to a united outing this month, but its future has not yet been resolved with only a few days from the transport window. The AC Milan is out of order, and Barcelona will still have to make room for their team before a deal is made.
At the best of Rashford is a 30-goal-a-season player. The 27 -year -old hit the fact that during the 2022/23 campaign, just 18 months ago. Rating that many goals in a single campaign, even once, is not a fluke. But Rashford also went over 20 in two of the three seasons that led to the top.
International England has not even been a total disaster under Amorim, with complying the first goal of the reign of the new coach within two minutes of the start of the city of Ipswich in November. He also scored a support against Everton in Old Trafford a week later, which remains his last start for the club.