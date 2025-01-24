Mikel Arteta reveals William Saliba’s injury prediction for Man City clash

Mikel Arteta expects William Saliba to return from hamstring damage in time to face Manchester City next week, with the Frenchman out of contention to travel to Wolves on Saturday.
Saliba unexpectedly missed the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa – a game which saw Arsenal surrender a 2-0 lead at the Emirates Stadium – and Arteta, after initially playing down the seriousness of the problem, admitted he was “very worried”. for The Condition of the French.
Arteta revealed ahead of Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League that Saliba and Bukayo Saka were making progress in their recoveries and the Spaniard went into further detail at Friday’s press conference as he also gave an update on the young left back. Myles Lewis-Skelly.
“With Miles there is nothing serious in the scan so it will be a matter today of having a meeting with the medical staff and a training session and whether it is too early or not,” Arteta said ahead of the Wolves game.
“With Willy it’s the same. I think he’ll definitely be in for next week (against Manchester City) but this week, let’s see how he goes.”
Reports suggest Arsenal could welcome long-term absentee Ben White back from knee surgery in time for their next game against Newcastle United in the second leg of the Carabao Cup final.
While Arteta was unwilling to commit to a return date for White, he did reveal that the versatile defender should be back in the mix soon.
“He hasn’t trained with the team yet, but he’s very close to doing so,” Arteta said. “He’s got to tick a few boxes and then I think he’ll be with us very soon.”