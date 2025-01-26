New club in contact to sign £23k-a-week Rangers ace "fast pace"

A new club is now believed to have made a move for the “pace-paced” Rangers player in the January transfer window, according to a latest update.

A recent report claims that Gers are on the verge of completing the contract for Dundee midfielder Lyle Cameron, which would be an exciting long-term business. 22 year old is a Five-cap Scotland under-21 internationalAnd he will no doubt hope to move up to the senior setup over time.

Rangers are also said to have the chance to sign defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who is currently a free agent after leaving Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen at the end of last season.

Elsewhere, Gers are reportedly in the mix to sign CSKA Moscow midfielder Sasa Zedzeler, with the 29-year-old who could add experience to Philippe Clement’s squad, as well as versatility, to thrive as a centre-back. Given his potential, a lot.

However, rumors of an Ibrox exit are also emerging, with Ridwan Yilmaz linked with a move to Besiktas as they look to bring in a new left-back this month. Celtic’s Greg Taylor is seen as an option, but it seems the Rangers man is more likely to go there at present.

According to a new update from rangers news, Ligue 1 side Nantes have now made contact with Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo,

Amid interest from Coventry City in the Championship in recent weeks, they are eyeing a loan deal until the end of the season.

£23,000-per-week Matondo has really struggled to make an impact at Rangers this season, just start twice Made only six appearances overall in the league and in the competition.

In fairness, the Wales international has got some goals and assists, but it would make sense to allow him to leave in January, even though Chris Boyd has praised his pace in the past, saying:

“We haven’t seen it enough in the Rangers jersey but you get the feeling that, over the last few weeks… maybe because of Ryan Kent earlier, he always thought ‘I’m not going to get into the team’ ‘, but Ryan Kent is stepping up and nobody’s really cemented that spot at the moment, and the thing with Rabbi Matondo is – he’s got pace.”

Matondo is out of contract at Rangers at the end of next season, so a decision will need to be made about his future when the summer transfer window approaches later this year.

The club will have to think about either offering him an extension or cashing him in, rather than losing him on a free transfer when his deal expires in 2026. Given that they are happy to loan him out, it would certainly be surprising if a new contract was on their mind.