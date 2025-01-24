Newcastle United have now negotiated a deal to sign an exciting young winger who has “world-class” potential, according to a report.

Newcastle set their sights on a winger



Newcastle have had a number of wingers on their transfer shortlist this month, including the likes of Johann Bakko and Brian Mbumo, but TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey has now revealed they have two new players on the list.

courtyard Said, “Ernest Numah has been on Newcastle’s radar. I don’t think they’ve made any progress on it recently, but he’s available this month. I don’t think he’s at the top of the list by any stretch of the imagination, but he’s someone Newcastle have admired.

Galatasaray’s Baris Alper Yilmaz has also been named as a target for the Magpies, with the Turkish club set to sanction his departure for £30m this month and Bailey is keeping the potential deal “a look at”. Described as “one for”.

All of the above goals are 25 or less, indicating that Eddie Howe is keen to bring in a young winger this month, and a new option who fits the bill in that regard has now entered the frame.

According to a report from Bolvik Brasil (via Sport Witness), Newcastle have now made contact with the signing of Sao Paulo winger William Gomes and have held informal talks on a possible deal.

FC Porto are also keen on the 18-year-old, and the Portuguese side offered €9m (£7.6m) plus Wendell for his services, but it was knocked back as it was deemed too low.

The Brazilian club are looking to at least double the amount Porto have offered, meaning a €18m (£15m) bid could be enough to seal a deal, although it is unclear if. Would Newcastle be prepared to pay that much?

What can Gomes offer Newcastle



Despite his age, the teenager has already started to force his way into the São Paulo first team 14 appearances in the Brazilian Serie A, and that is Affected On several key attacker metrics.

statistical average per 90 percentage non-penalty goal 0.55 98th percentile successful take-on 2.73 91st percentile progressive carriage 4.55 90th percentile Touches in attacking penalty area 5.27 89th percentile

Not only is the Brazilian talented going forward, but he also pitches well defensively, ranking in the 85th percentile for tackles and the 99th percentile for blocks, when compared to his positional peers.

The starlet is clearly a well-rounded winger, and that’s why members of the Brazilian media have said He has “world-class” ability, while he has been described as São Paulo’s “biggest talent” in recent years.

As such, it is exciting news that Newcastle are positioning themselves to make a deal, even if talks are tentative so far, and every signing Gomes could prove to be a bargain if available for around £15m or less. yes.