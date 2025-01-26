Newcastle now want a £16m signing "fantastic" Ace in a few days

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to complete the £16million signing of a “really fantastic” player in the coming days as Eddie Howe eyes reinforcements.

newcastle transfer news



Centre-back is an area of ​​the pitch where new signings are needed for the Magpies, given that there are some aging figures there, including Fabian Schar and Dan Byrne. Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, who has Premier League experience from his Manchester City days, has been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Sao Paulo teenager William Gomes has also emerged as a rumored target for Newcastle, with the 18-year-old capable of emerging as both a midfielder and winger. he is one Two-cap Brazil under-17 internationalAnd the game could have a big future.

Another exciting young player, Tyler Dibbling, has also been linked with a move to the Magpies, having enjoyed a successful season at a struggling Southampton team. the englishman has scored twice Proved to be one of the few bright sparks for the Saints in the Premier League in 2024/25.

In terms of additional attacking play, Baris Alpar Yilmaz is a reported target for Newcastle, with the 24-year-old a key winger for both Türkiye and Galatasaray. With Miguel Almiron likely to leave St. James this month, a replacement will be needed.

Newcastle are looking to sign “really brilliant” ace



according to nationality (via sports witness, Newcastle are pushing to sign Besiktas attacker Semih Kiliksoy The Magpies are willing to pay up to £16m in the coming days.

Connected Better than Diomande: Newcastle pass up chance to sign £96k-p/w “monster” Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign the Barcelona defender

It is not yet known whether new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees a future for the 19-year-old at the Turkish giants, and the Magpies may want to make a swoop before the current transfer window reaches its conclusion.

At just 19, Kiliksoy won’t arrive at Newcastle as an immediate key man, but he is a highly rated young player, so the idea of ​​him joining is exciting.

Winger described as “truly brilliant” by football talent scout Jacek KuligAnd the fact that he already has 23 goal contributions 67 appearances for Besiktas speaks volumes for the progress he has made in his career.

The teenager also has four caps for Turkey to his name, and that number will surely increase significantly in the coming years, and despite being a left-winger by profession, he can shine on the right and in a central role as well.