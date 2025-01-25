Newcastle reached agreement to sell "Fabulous" £60k-p/w Ace; one hurdle left

While Newcastle United are yet to take action on the income front, they have now reportedly reached an agreement to sell one of Eddie Howe’s players who has been moving closer and closer to the exit door for quite some time .

newcastle transfer news



The Magpies have once again felt the full frustrations of profit and fixture rules this month. With the richest owners in the Premier League, it is easy to assume that Newcastle’s spending power would be far greater than that of the owners around them, but that is not the case. The people of St James’s Park, like everyone else, have to sell before they can buy.

That PSR struggle has resulted in a number of exit rumors ranging from Alexander Isak to Anthony Gordon – two sales that would immediately give Newcastle some much-needed spending power. However, both would be considerable sacrifices, and not something Newcastle should rush into this month or in the summer transfer window.

Instead, the guys at St James’ Park have turned their attention to finally getting a move out the door, which should at least give them some breathing room in the market.

According to Luke Edwards of The Telegraph, Newcastle have now reached an agreement to sell Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United One remaining hurdle this month is the winger’s personal terms with the MLS club. However, even as talks continue, they are expected to reach a conclusion.

It’s a sale that has been under consideration for some time and now Newcastle are closer than ever to finally completing it.

Newcastle needed to show Almiron the way out



Almiron’s departure is what Newcastle need just to get over the line. If they are to be in a position to spend their money, holding on to players who are on the fringes of Hove’s strongest side is something the Tyneside club should avoid every chance they get.

However, the £60,000-a-week winger’s departure should not discredit the hard work he has put in during his time at Newcastle. While there were times when it looked like he might have fallen into the trap of what could have been, Almiron saved himself during an excellent 2022/23 campaign when his goals helped lead the Magpies towards Champions League qualification. Helped.

The 30-year-old is also someone who has been at the center Howe’s praise Towards the end of his Newcastle career, the manager told journalists, as reported by NUFC Feed earlier this week: “I think Miggy has his head on very firmly here. He’s been fantastic in training this week and I haven’t had a single moment where I thought ‘Oh, I need to pay attention to this or talk to him or do a deep dive. “Need to talk.”