Neymar: Brazil forward al-Hilal front sheets

Neymar had his contract with the club of Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal that was terminated with mutual consent.

The 32 -year -old Brazilian joined the club in August 2023, but played only seven matches for the Saudi club and scored a goal. He has been injured for a long time with knee injury.

The deal was due to end after Al-Hilal’s participation in this year’s FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played in June and July in the United States.

The club stated in a statement published in the social media channels that “he expresses his gratitude and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career with Al-Hilal”.

Neymar returned from an injury in October and had his latest appearance for the Saudi Club was in November. The Brazilian said in different interviews that there were doubts as to whether coach Jorge Jesus would count on him for the rest of the season.

Brazilian media reported that Neymar and his father are interested in returning to Santos’ child’s club, where he achieved the national reputation and his first ceilings for Brazil before joining Barcelona in 2013.

Shortly after the transition to Saudi Arabia, he surpassed Pele to become Brazil’s top scorer with 78 goals, but has not played for his country from his initial knee injury in 2023.