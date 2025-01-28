Neymar defends himself after the devastating Al Hilal spell ends

Neymar claimed he “gave everything to play” for Al Hilal after confirmation of departure After 18 months with an injury 18 months in Saudi Arabia.
The Brazilian moved to Riyadh in the summer of 2023 for a stunning fee of € 90 million from Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar earned 100m euros (£ 86.4m) a year, but suffered a serious knee injury in October 2023 while in an international service.
The 32 -year -old returned to the stadium after a 370 -day dismissal earlier this season, but continued to fight for full physical condition. Director Jorge Jesus has revealed that Neymar will not be registered as one of the non-Saudi players allowed for the club’s championship team for the second half of the season, paving the way for his departure confirmed on Monday.
The news of Neymar’s exit six months before the end of his contract prompted many to challenge his limited (and costly) involvement for Al Hilal. The Brazilian completed his spell at the club with a final number of seven appearances and only 428 minutes of competitive action.
In the second line of Farewell to social mediaNeymar wrote: “I gave everything to play and I hope we enjoy better moments on the court together.”
The Brazilian opened with a message of appreciation for his former employers, who saw him scoring only one goal. “To all in Al Hilal, to the fans, thank you,” Neymar wrote.
“For Saudi Arabia, thank you for giving me my family a new home and new experiences. Now I know the real Saudi Arabia and I have friends for life. I always felt your love and passion for the game.”
Neymar completed his position with a nod to the controversial situation of Saudi Arabia as guests of the World Cup in the coming years. “I will follow your trip ahead as a club and a country to 2034,” the Brazilian added. “Your future will be incredible. Special things happen and I will always support you !!!”
THE Bbc It is one of the many stores that Neymar is on the verge of agreeing a short -term contract with his first professional club, Santos. The president of the Brazilian opponents Club Palmeiras has violently rejected rumors that they are interested in injury prone because “this club is not a medical department”.
Inter Miami’s boss, Javier Mascherano, also abolished the possibility of signing Neymar in January.