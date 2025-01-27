NFL Conference Championship Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 55, Washington Commander 23

The Philadelphia Eagles bid their time, watching Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders repeatedly convert on third and fourth downs. The 18-play, 7-minute opening drive ended in a field goal—a positive start for a rookie quarterback in a rowdy road playoff environment.

Then, the retort: ​​a one-play, 18-second drive to take the lead.

Saquon Barkley caught a pitch deep in the backfield and hit a wide-open hole before slipping through two tacklers and running to the goal line. The Commanders’ early cool was no match for the Eagles’ bully ball, and although Washington punched back in the Spirits, a 55–23 result clinched Philadelphia’s spot in Super Bowl 59.

Daniel’s sensational rogue campaign has come to an end. The No. 2 overall pick guided Washington to its first playoff win in 20 years and its best regular-season record and best playoff run since the 1991 campaign, instilling hope in a franchise that somehow Needed badly.

Barkley’s sensational first year with the Eagles continues. The star running back has brought new life to Philadelphia’s offense this season, finding the end zone three times in this game. Now, a Super Bowl battle with the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs is on the docket.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every game in real time.

Our expert graders have also named the game's Standout Player, highlighting exceptional performances on the field.

top class players

CB Cooper Dezen, Philadelphia Eagles (88.4)

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (85.3)

CB Quinnen Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles (84.3)

game player

The “Cop” chant was often chanted at Lincoln Financial Field, prompted by rookie cornerback Cooper Degen. He finished the game with two forced incompletions and just 9 yards allowed on four targets in his coverage.

He also contributed one assisted tackle in run defense and had a career-high 88.7 PFF overall grade, pending final review.

advanced box score