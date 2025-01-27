NFL Conference Championship Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 32, Buffalo Bills 29

kansas city chiefs are bound for the Super Bowl once again after a 32-29 win over buffalo bill Sunday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes used his arm and legs to keep the Chiefs’ three-peat alive, going 18 of 26 for 245 passing yards and one passing with 11 carries for 43 rushing yards and two additional rushing touchdowns. Scored a touchdown.

Despite losing the battle of total yardage, turnovers and time of possession, the Chiefs once again found a way to win, as the defense shut down the clock while the offense put up one of its best efforts of the season.

The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, a rematch from two years ago when the Chiefs won a spectacular 38-35 contest.

PFF’s dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. Grades and data will be available tomorrow at noon ET after a thorough review.

In the meantime, we’ve collected some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early insight. Our expert graders have also nominated the game’s outstanding player, highlighting exceptional performances on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ For in-depth analysis, PFF grades, premium stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboard and much more!

highest graded player

Comment: get along with PFF’s in-game grading Since our analysts evaluate every player on every game in real time! Grades will be locked again 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF’s early grades from this game!

game player

To no one’s surprise, Chiefs interior defender Chris Jones had a stellar performance in the biggest game so far this year, adding to his already excellent performance in big-time games.

Jones finished with a game-high seven total pressures, one quarterback hit and one sack, along with a 19.4% pass-rush win rate. Against the run, Jones added a tackle for loss to cap his outstanding performance.

Jones often performs at his best when the Chiefs need him most, and Sunday was no different.

advanced box score