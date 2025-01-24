NFL Conference Championship Round: Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Cances City Head and Buffalo Bills key

Washington Commander Defense against heavy workers: Washington struggled to stop the run when the rival puts several tight ends on the field, something that Eagles have done many times this season.

Where buffalo bill Defense Struggle: The Buffalo has been insecure on the below in the middle of the ground, which the Cancer’s crime is well deployed to exploit on Sunday.

2025 NFL draft season is here: Try PFF’s Best-in-Class Mock draft simulator Learn about more Top Possibility of 2025 While trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Philadelphia eagles: Fill the ball with several tight ends on the field

The Washington Commanders Defense is essentially in the nickel formation – five defensive benches – this season at 81.1% of its plays lining in Nickel, which is only second for eagles, which have been in Nickle at 81.3% Snaps. This is still true when Washington defense is facing several tight ends. In fact, the commanders meet 12 (one running back and two tight ends) and 13 (one running back and three tight ends) personnel. ,

However, this approach also leaves Washington Defense unsafe for runs, as it has a mild defense on the ground against many tight ends. Commanders Defense faced 187 runs plays against 12 and 13 personnel, including playoffs, and this season has allowed 0.07 EPA per play on the third highest in NFL. In addition, the commanders allowed a positive EPA per play at 46% of these run plays, the second largest rate of NFL.

This approach would not be foreigner to Eagles crime, as it was fourth in a regular session, with 283 runs from 12 and 13 personnel, who were fourth in NFL. In addition, 1,089 Rushing Yard of Eagles stood fifth, while their 0.05 EPA per play in the league on these runs finished sixth. However, on his 33 such runs in Postsen, he was even more efficient because he had average an average of 0.07 EPA per game in his game in his game. green Bay Packers And this Los Angeles Ram,

Washington Commander: Keep the game near and let go Jayden daniel Win it for you

Although it is not necessarily a solid plan to attack Eagles Defense or to slow the crime of Philadelphia, commanders experience a lot of experience in keeping a game closed and then their crook quarterbacks have matters in their hands to win the game. to take to.

No team is more efficient in post -game parts Commanders So far this season. The crime of the commanders, including the playoffs, has an average of 0.24 EPA per play in the last five minutes of the fourth quarters, which leads all crimes beyond a significant margin.

This is largely due to Daniel, which has been fatal in clutch conditions this season. Last week, we highlighted How effective he has been in red zoneBut overall, he can switch to another gear in the last five -minute regulation, not only in the red area. They have 89.4 PF passing grade in these conditions, which ranks second in NFL. Lamor jacksonWhereas in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter, the 650 passing yard led all the quarterbacks in the regular session. His six touchdown passes were also the highest, while his six big -time throw was tied to the lead. Finally, Daniel’s 110.7 passers -by rating on these plays finished fourth in NFL in the regular session, while in Postsen, his 118.8 passers -by in these conditions ranks second in the playoff quarterbacks.

Cenus city chief: Attack the bottom areas in the middle of the ground

Attacking between the ground is something Chifs Have become very good for years, especially when we are talking about the areas below. In fact, the heads attempted 151 pass plays inside the numbers and within the nine yards of the scripture line. It was tied for 11Wan In regular weather; However, 69 earlier down they were raised, tied to the second. In addition, these plays produced positive EPAs for Canasus City at 69.5% of their plays, the third highest in NFL.

As a result, quarterback Patrica mahms It has also been very effective when targeting the middle of the area with these bottom. In the regular session, he finished 89.0 PFF passing grade third in 46 quarterback quarterbacks on these plays. Mahums took very good football care on these plays, as none of his 147 pass efforts were classified as a turnover -able pass.

While there are not much weaknesses in the defense of bills, this approach can pay dividends for the crime of the leads. Bill Defense allowed the first below or a touchdown at 39.3% of such efforts, which is the second largest in the league during a regular session. Similarly, under the bills of 0.45 EPA bills per play was allowed for these areas, which were only the second highest by defense, only behind. Tenasi TitansUnfortunately, for bills, the major are very good in taking advantage of this weakness.

Buffalo bill: Leave eight defenders in coverage

It is very difficult to find the weaknesses on this Cancons City team, both crime and defense. However, an area that can give crime to the heads and Patrica mahms Trouble occurs when they are facing only three pass-money while eight defender return to coverage. While the average of the major crimes is 0.11 EPA per drama, when it is facing four or more pass-rhetoric-which is in eighth place in NFL-its EPA per play drop-0.03 when it falls up to three or less passes when it falls up to three or less Rusters faces, which is only. 16Wan This season in the league. Similarly, Mahums has earned 82.0 PFF passing grade while facing four or more pass-rhetoric, which ranks eighth in 38 quarterbacks. However, he only ranks 31Scheduled tribe With 52.0 PF passing grade on plays when three or less protector occurs after that.

Mahums has so far faced 30 such plays which are in seventh position this season. However, the four sacks he has taken on these plays is tied for the second most, suggesting that the plays with three passes are turning into sacks at a high rate with mahms than other quarterbacks. In addition, the quarterbacks of Canasus City have only 3.6 yards per attempt on these plays, which ranks only 31st in NFL.

Bills are not ashamed to leave eight defenders in coverage, as they have done this 35 times this season, the eighth highest in NFL. In addition, he allowed a positive EPA at just 34.3% of these plays, the ninth-grade rate of NFL in 2024. Obviously, the bills cannot use this approach often, but if well sprayed and called at the right time, it can be done.