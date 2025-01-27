PFF broke numbers immediately after NFL’s Conference Championship Games, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, game players and more.

Click below to jump into a game:

@Phi was , Buf@kc

Philadelphia Eagles 55, Washington Commander 23

Philadelphia Eagles gave his time, looked at Jayden Daniel and Washington commanders, repeatedly turned to the third and fourth downs. The 18-play, 7-minute opening drive ended in a field goal-a positive start for a rogue quarterback in a Rowdy Road playoff environment.

Then, The Retort: ​​one-play to take the lead, 18-second drive.

Saquon Barkley deepened a pitch in the backfield and hit a wide hole before slipping through two tackers and running to the round line. The commanders had no match for the starting cool eagles bullet balls, and although Washington punched back into the sprites, a 55–23 results achieved the location of Philadelphia in Super Bowl 59.

Daniel’s sensational crook campaign ended. No. 2 Samagra Pick directed Washington to win its first playoff victory in 20 years and since the 1991 campaign, its best regular-season record and best playoff run, creates hope in a franchise There was a bad need.

Barkle’s sensational first year with Eagles continues. Star Running Star has brought a new life in Philadelphia’s crime this season, finding the last field three times in the game. Now, a super bowl fights with the Cances City heads is on the dock.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, game players and more.

Census City Chief 32, Buffalo Bills 29

The heads of the Canasus City are once again super bowl-bounds, who are super bowl-bounds after a 32-29 win over Buffalo Bill at Gaha Field at Earohed Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Patrick Mahors took advantage of their hands and feet to keep the three-letters alive of the heads, 18 out of 26 for 245 passing yard and one passing touchdown 43 rushing yard and 11 for two additional running touchdowns A passing touchdown to go with.

Despite losing the total yards, turnover and time-off-platform battle, the chiefs once again found a way to win, as Raksha stopped on time, while the crime made one of their best efforts of the season to front kept.

The heads would face Philadelphia eagles in the Super Bowl, two years ago when the heads won a brilliant competition 38–35.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, game players and more.