Chelsea suffered a 3–1 disappointing defeat to Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Although Blues took the lead in the Etihad Stadium, they could not take advantage of their initial lead, which led the city to return to the game, before the Premier League Champion defeated him in the second half.

This was a strange way for Chelsea to take an edge, which he did in the third minute of the game. New citizens who signed Abdukodir Khusanov lost a bad header targeted towards City goalkeeper Ederson. Nicholas Jackson swooped on a loose ball and immediately extended it to Noni Maduke, who scored 1-0.

Just three minutes before half time, the city equaled, Josco Guardiol jumped on a loose ball in the penalty box. From Chelsea’s point of view, he took a very dangerous lead, in which Erling Holland came from behind and seducted goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who was badly out of his line.

As he did before half time, the city scored three minutes before full time this time through Phil Foden. The British reached the end of the sorting from alcohol, before he ran and reached home without any challenge.

It was a disappointing day for Western London, who failed to take advantage of the initial lead. The afternoon of Sanchez was particularly bad.

Statistics vs Man City



It has been a very poor season ever for Spanish goalkeeper Sanchez, but his performance at Etihad Stadium was probably the most disappointing. He was fully prepared in front of the city invasion, which could score four or five runs on any other day.

Sanchez presented a tough challenge against the city’s new player Omar Marmosh, but his strike was called offside. Undoubtedly, his biggest mistake was for Holland’s goal, where he was caught in No Mans Land out of his line, which meant that the Norwegian striker had to attack him from a distance of only 15 yards.

He got 3/10 points for his performance From The Standard journalist Malik AuziyaHe described the position of Sanchez for the Holland Strike as ‘amazing’, before it is a ‘miracle that he holds his shirt in the Chelsea goal’.

In fact, Their sofaskor statistics The full -time show shows how poorly the blues number one performed. He stopped -0.68 goals and an error that led to a goal. On the ball, he completed only eight of the 26 long balls.

Anzo Marceka is also an alternative among the positions with Philip Jorgensen, it remains to be seen whether the Sanchez will be removed for Chelsa’s next outing. There is someone in such a boat defender Levi Colevil.

Kolvil’s statistics vs man city



Kolvil was probably worse if not worse than the citizens. Football material manufacturer Rory Holland suggested “threatening” to the British, a good example of this is the fact that the City Star caught Foden for the third match of the city before playing Kolvil.

His rating from Auziya was only a little better than Sanchhez, the Chelsea defender gave himself 4/10 status. Standard journalists also agreed with the fact that they were ‘bullying’, and criticized him for the mistake that gave the halland a gift of about another goal.

The statistics of the Kolvil of the game were a disappointing summary of his evening work in Eastern Manchester. The international player from England won only one of the three aerial duality, made a mistake for a shot and lost eight times.

Colevil data vs man city state Number Touch 74 Pass accuracy 90% Passed over 63/70 Complete long balls 3/7 Hawaii wins 1/3 How many times lost possession 8 Shot errors 1 Statistics from Sofaaskor

As he does in round, Marceka has options in rescue if he wants to leave Kolvil. Italian youth can bring Josh Achimpong, Frenchman Axle Dysasi or former City Academy member Tosin Adarabioyo.

Before the next game he has to make a big decision, he has options available, and it will be difficult to argue against the decision to exclude Kolvil. Whatever Messka wants to do, he will expect his team to return to the next time.