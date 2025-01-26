Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Watched Casemiro transfer to Besiktas

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to trial Red Devils midfielder Casemiro at Turkish side Besiktas.
Casemiro, who joined United in 2022 under Erik Ten Hag, has fallen down the pecking order under new manager Ruben Amorim. The Brazilian has been an unused substitute in seven of United’s last nine Premier League games.
“I have to make some choices,” Amorim said recently when asked to explain Casemiro’s limited use. “I want to play a style of play that is sometimes different from other coaches and I have to choose based on that, that’s all.”
With Casemiro available for transfer, AS State Solskjaer is trying to link the former Real Madrid midfielder to Besiktas.
Reports have also linked Solskjaer and Besiktas with a move for United forward Marcus Rashford, although the Englishman is not understood to be interested in such a switch.
When he took charge of Besiktas earlier this month, Solskjaer was quickly asked about potential moves for either Casemiro or Rashford.
“There’s always a lot of speculation about Manchester United players, always a lot of speculation around me,” Solskjaer said Sow TRT. “Casemiro, Marcus – Two very good players but I haven’t spoken to either of them.”