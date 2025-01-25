Perfect for Madison: Special England Talent Wants to Seal For Spider

After weeks of pathetic football and worse results, Tottenham Hotspur won a very important victory on Thursday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s side traveled to Hoffenheim, knowing that a victory was mandatory to maintain their expectations for the next round of the Europea League, and while it was not straightforward Did

While there were many good performances at night, Captain James Madison of the club actually stood out, scored a goal and assisted in a goal.

The British have not been in their mercurial in recent months, but reminded everyone on Thursday night how good he could be, and fortunately, for him, for the manager and fans of that case, recent reports have a recent reports to the spurs The player is associated with the player who is the perfect team partner for him.

Tottenham Chase Midfield Mestro



according to a Givemesport’s recent reportTottenhem has maintained his strong interest in Lillle Star Angel Gomes.

In a positive developments for the North London, the report revealed that England International is now in favor of making a step for them on other suits including West Ham United and Manchester United.

However, while the team can do it with some reinforcement this month, it appears as if Lillievites are working on a pre-affiliation agreement for the 24-year-old, as With your £ 11k-per week contract After ending in summer, it will be available for free.

It may not be what the team needs at this time, but signing a player of Gomes capacity for nothing is an excellent business, especially when he can help Madison play in his best form.

Why Gomes will have a dream teammate for Madison



Therefore, it would be appropriate to say that the madison we saw against Hofnechem on Thursday night was what fans want to see more.

Tencius midfielder who can kickstart attacks with nothing, can play a killer ball behind his peers, or break the lines themselves to put the ball behind the net.

However, to see fans more, the former Lecester City Star requires a highly reliable midfielder to play with him, someone who can help aggressively, but help in build-ups and defensive situations For talented and disciplined, where Gomes comes to play.

Former Manchester Unite Prospects spent most of his career playing in playing Either attacking or central midfieldAnd in this way, the skill set to affect all the stages of the game and therefore, platform your compatriot to focus on the events at the sharp end of the pitch.

For example, FBREF, Who compares players on similar positions Europe’s top five leagues, the Champions League and the Europea League, they have been closed in the midfielders and the top 5% of the wings.

Gomes’ FBREF Scout Report Statistics 90 per 90 Percentage Pass the pass 86.6% top 1% Successful take-on % 57.9% top 1% Is done 45.40 top 3% Passes in the last third 4.86 Top 4% Blocked shots 0.23 top 5% Progressive pass 6.69 Top 6% Switch 0.61 Top 6% All statistics through FBREF

Also, from an article The voice of the coach in last September His pressure and counter-breaking capacity praised him, which may be a game-changing in a post cocoglu system.

However, while he can help break the play and help protect central places, “special” 24 -year -old, As is dubbed by former manager jocelyn gourvennecCan also help Lilywites and Madison in situations, For example as to keep fBREF In the top 1%of attacking midfielders and wings for completion of pass, successful take-on percent %, All 90 per 90.

Ultimately, signing of Gomes in summer would be an excellent idea for spurs and madison, as the Lily Star will platform the star -born star through his defensive efforts and help him with his brilliant passing range.