PFF Grade and Data: AFC, NFC Championship Games you need to know what you need to know

Over 17 years, PFF has created the most detailed football database in the world, analyzing each player on NFL, college football and every sports beyond. Reliable by all 32 NFL teams and countless others, PFF offers data that helps highlight it Real Story behind every game.

Prior to the Conference Championship Games, our media team has deeply dived into numbers to provide significant insights for each NFL matchup, highlighting the hidden story and extraordinary display shaped by each game.

To get more information about NFL and College Games, Sign up for PFF+ And dive Premium data 2.0,

Click below to go to the game:

Was@phi , Buf@kc

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

QB Jayden Daniel is flourishing under pressure

Washington’s invasion is on the shoulders of Jayden Daniel, whose brilliant game has continued to pursue the team. The novice quarterback has performed unprecedented under pressure, earning a total of 97.0 grade during this playoff race – which is the highest for any quarterbacks in single postscience since 2006.

This is not just the dynamics of Daniel that separates it, but its 92.8 passing grade under pressure is also the best in any quarterback in the playoffs in the same period.

In this postscience, he has been dismissed only once from Jayden Daniel’s 28 pressure dropbacks. And while his scuffle ability is an important part of his game, Daniel has also excelled through air under pressure, completed 14 of his 21 pass efforts for 203 yards – which is the pressure in the conference championship games. Under the highest passing total.

How has Daniels performed against Eagles this season

Philadelphia’s defense made life difficult for Jayden Daniel in his week 11 matchup, which led to 11 dropback pressure on him. Daniels completed 4 out of 6 passes for 59 yards but threw a blockage and took three sacks. He managed to participate in a hurry only once under pressure in that game. However, again in the week 16, the match again told a very different story.

Eagles pressurized Daniel on 19 of 46 dropbacks in the week 16, but he recorded only one sack, while allowing him to scrape five times for 48 yards. The novice of the commanders completed the glowing under pressure and completed 6 out of 13 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns. In particular, 117 passing yards under pressure were the highest in the same game throughout the season by eigns.

Therefore, Vik Fangio’s defensive unit may face a significant challenge at the end of this week, even in pressurizing Jeden Daniel and commanders’ invasion. This can prove to be uncommon for eagles defense that excelled during the regular season, causing pressure on the eighth-high rate (36.5%) in the league.

Commanders have to stop running

During the regular season, no team ran the ball on first down more than eagles, it happened at a rate of 64%. After the season they are even more bent towards this trend, running at 71% of the first down. Protecting the commanders will need to be committed to stop the run quickly, as forcing Philadelphia in the third and long situations can create significant challenges for their invasion. Eagles have converted only one of the 11 -thirds downs with seven or more yards to go to this postscience, with a 9% conversion rate that is the lowest in all playoff teams.

To force long-term conversions on significant downs, Washington will probably stand on its aggressive strategy of sending initial-down run blatz. During the regular season, the commanders jointly scored 101 runs on the first and second down, with the second highest run in NFL. His 51 -run blitz finished fifth in total on First Down alone. In Postcines, Washington is at the forefront of all teams with 13 runs on Run Down, which is an important factor in limiting Saikon Barcale. Eagles’ star Running Back has faced 10 runs in the playoffs, gaining only 21 yards and achieved only one first down in situations.

Buffalo Bills @ Canasus City Chiefs

Bills ground game is shining

The ground game of Bills has been the cornerstone of their success after the season, especially influential in view of the quality of their opponents. Despite facing teams finishing first and fourth in EPA during the regular season, Buffalo leads all playoff teams with 57% run play rate and ranks second with 46% success rate on run play.

How was the ground game of Bills against Chiefs in week 11

Although he got some success in the ball to run the ball in the week 11 match with the chiefs, most of it got from Josh Alan’s improvement. In that game, Bills took a 45 yard lead over five scribals (per carry 9.0 yards), while 26 designed runs (2.3 yards per carry) took a lead of just 59 yards.

An important reason for repeated struggle against Josh Allen’s chiefs was the frequent pressure by him. In his week 11 matchup, Allen was under pressure from season-high 19 dropback, but he handled it effectively, not taken any sack, an average of 8.3 yards per dropback and responsible for a total of two touchdowns.

The game was one of the only two examples throughout the season where the Chief failed to record a sack. Although they are entering with an impressive performance this week, they have posted the best eight sacks of the season against Texans.

We could see some fireworks on the crossing routes

This matchup can be defined by explosive plays on crossing routes. Both crimes are highly dependent on this concept, this season is fifth in Josh Alan Crossing Route Prayas (64) and Patrick Mahums is in ninth (56) place. Defensely, both teams have fought to stop these games. Bills have allowed an explosive pass (15-plus yard) on the league-high 38.8% crossing routes, while the heads are also not behind, 34.1% are leaving an explosive game on such efforts, the fifth-the fifth-the worst mark of the NFL .

The chiefs need another big game from Travis Kails

Travis Kels gave an old playoff performance against Texas, with the best 117 receiving yard of the season and earned a brilliant 91.1 PFF grade. Historically, he has been a worse dream for Bills, which played an important role in the 3–0 records of the Census City against him during the Mahomes era. In those three matches, Kels has achieved an average of 8.7 catches, 96 yards and 1.7 touchdowns per game. Including the regular season, no player has crossed the eight receiving touchdowns of Kails and a total of 40 receiving conversion against Buffalo since 2018.

However, Bills managed to neutralize Kails by grabbing only two catches at a distance of 8 yards in its week 11 meetings this season. Linebackcker Terrael Bernard played an important role in that attempt, allowed zero catch and even stopped a interception in seven matches against Kelsey during that game.

Pass-security problems of heads

Joe Thuni has faced a significant challenge in transitioning the left tack from the left guard to protect the blind side of Patrick Mahors. While he has allowed only one sack in the left tack – compared to the 11 sacks left by the rest of the left tackle of Canus City in this season – his 55.8 pass -blocking grade in this situation is a sharp decline in his magnificent 90.4 grade in the left guard. Is. Meanwhile, the substitute left guard Mike Calindo has fought even more, and earned a 46.0 pass-blocking grade.

Thuni will face a tough examination against Greg Russo, who led the bills against the chiefs with six pressures in the week 11 matchup. Russo’s performance in that game contributed to the highest 63 total pressures of his career this season, making him an important factor in Rush near Buffalo.