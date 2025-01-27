PFF grade Now AFC and NFC are live for championship games.

Philadelphia Eagles 55, Washington Commanders 23

As Eagles confirmed their ticket for Super Bowl 59, novice cornerback cooper Digen and Quinyon Mitchell shone in defense. Digen faced seven goals in coverage, which caught only five catches at a distance of 32 yards while two passes were broken. Meanwhile, Mitchell allowed only 10 yards at two receptions from five goals and added a second blockage of his youth career.

Census City Chiefs 32, Buffalo Bills 29

Chief DI Chris Jones

The discovery of the historic three-peat of the chiefs is still alive, the credit that leads to Chris Jones’ effective performance in his victory over Bills. Jones earned a luxurious 90.6 PFF grade, producing two quarterbacks on 37 pass-rash snaps and six heels.

