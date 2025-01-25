Premier League Forecasts: 23rd race

Gameweek 23 acts as a useful point for reflection for the Premier League clubs, and the 20 teams are preparing to “lock” with opponents who met the first weekend of the season.
Some will long for returning to August so that they can correct the mistakes of the first half of the campaign, while others will be surprised by the progress they have made since the start of the 2024/25 season.
Either way, there are some tempting clashes, with Chelsea’s trip to Manchester City being the separate game of another exciting weekend. Saturday is full of narrative, as the first three are all in action during the afternoon slot.
The Europa League excursions will be felt by Tottenham and Manchester United on Sunday, with the two teams desperate to turn around after difficult routes. The out -of -order twin is just ten degrees from the relegation zone.
Here is 90 minutes Forecasts for Gameweek 23.
There is no early launch race on Saturday, but there are five impressive clashes during the Slot at 15:00 GMT, with league leaders Liverpool among those who act. Having made ground to their opponents for the title last weekend, high reds will aim to further extend their advantage as they host 18th place Horse Town. Tractor Boys will need a miracle to overcome the Arne Slot side.
Liverpool’s top competitors for the Premier League crown are also in action. Arsenal Make the trip to Midland to deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers as they aim to be redeemed after last weekend’s slip. Gunners won the reverse game 2-0 and will be thrilled by the fact that Old Gold has lost their last three matches in the league.
Nottingham Forest will closely watch the Gunners and Reds this weekend. Tricky Trees are currently in third place in the table and six points from fifth place as they are surprising to qualify for the Champions League. A person’s journey in form BournemouthUndeterred in ten championship matches, it will prove to be a strong challenge for the Nuno Espirito Santo team.
David Moyes secured the first victory of his return Everton The last time Tofffees overthrew the Spurs and will aim to build momentum against them Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday. The seagulls again discovered their Mojo after successive victories, including a third consecutive triumphant in Old Trafford last Sunday.
Newcastle United He underwent a setback to their push for the Champions League qualifying as they were humiliated by Bournemouth last time out but the journey down the table Sauthadon must prove to be more fertile. The saints have gained only six points this season and are already looking for relegation.
The overproduction of the weekend comes to the glittering point of Saturday as Chelsea visit Manchester City. No team is in a particularly encouraging form, with the Cityzens giving a two-goal lead during their humility with a 4-2 against Paris Saint-Germain. Blue won last Monday against Wolves, but in the past had gone five games without a win.
|
Start time (GMT)
|
Fixture
|
Prophecy
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest
|
1-1
|
15:00
|
Brighton vs Everton
|
2-0
|
15:00
|
Liverpool vs horses
|
4-1
|
15:00
|
Southampton – Newcastle
|
1-3
|
15:00
|
Wolves vs Arsenal
|
1-3
|
17:30
|
Man City vs Chelsea
|
2-1
An entire London case helps to start Sunday as Bredford travel all over the capital with face Crystal Palace. Thomas Frank saw his team win only one of his last seven matches in the Premier League, as the undefeated home has disappeared, with the regenerated eagles ready to punish them after four wins and two draws in their last six draws. .
Tottenham They were offered a suspension of their terrible spell of the week as it won Hoffenheim in the Europa League, but they have still lost five of their previous six outputs in the Premier League. It is currently 15th and only ten points ahead of the next opponents Leicester Citywho have lost their last seven matches in the league as the pressure increases in Rudd Van Nistelroi.
Graham Potter West Ham United debut came against Aston Villa In the third round of the FA Cup and Irons boss returns to Midlands on Sunday seeking revenge. The Hammers stumbled upon a vast defeat by Palace last weekend and will be an underdog against the Villans, who suffered a disappointing European defeat in Monaco on Tuesday.
Manchester United They were far from persuading Thursday night, as a winner with delay fired the Rangers in the Europa League. Following Brighton’s sad weekend defeat last weekend, Ruben Amorim’s team must be improved when traveling to Fulham looking for three critical points. The Cottagers are in seven points above the Red Devils and will entertain their chances of accumulating more misery in the 13 -time Premier League champions.
|
Start time (GMT)
|
Fixture
|
Prophecy
|
14:00
|
Crystal Palace vs Brdford
|
2-1
|
14:00
|
Tottenham vs Leicester
|
3-1
|
16:30
|
Aston Villa vs West Ham
|
2-0
|
19:00
|
Fulham vs man utd
|
2-2