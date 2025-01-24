Premier League: Liverpool v Ipswich – Preview, expected lines, how to watch on TV and prediction

Liverpool vs Ipswich match preview

Liverpool will be confident of maintaining their Premier League title surge when Ipswich make their first trip to Anfield in 23 years on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s side are unbeaten in 17 Premier League games to lead the way, while Ipswich start the weekend in the relegation zone.

A win or a point could be enough to take them ahead of Wolves and out of danger although the reception says their opponents are improving all the time.

Mo on target last time out of Ipswich

He said: “I think it’s fair to say that Ipswich have improved in the first half of the season. It’s also a compliment to Kieran McKenna, who made it really difficult in the first game we played.

“They’ve become a good team who struggle, with the last game being an exception, because maybe the city of Manchester will be the city again.”

Town fell to Ipswich 6-0 last weekend and are yet to win in 2025.

Liverpool vs Ipswich team news

Liverpool are without midfielder Curtis Jones, who had to go off with an injury during their midweek Champions League win over Lille. Forward Diogo Jota is still out with his shoulder problem and Joe Gomez is a long-term absentee at the back.

Ipswich are without winger Chiedozie Ogbene and promotes Sammie Szmodics and Conor Chaplin. Kalvin Phillips is available again after being unable to feature against Parent Club City last week.

Liverpool vs Ipswich expected lines

Liverpool: Alisson? Alnol-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimica. Szosslai, Graven, MacAllister. Salah, Nunez, Gacpo

Ipswich: Walton; Johnson, Godfrey, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis. Hutchinson, Morsy, Phillips, Clarke. Delip