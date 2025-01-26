Projected eleven of Man Utd (3-4-2-1) vs Fulham, starts the mainoo

News ‘ Premier League news ‘ Fulham’s news

Man UTD’s planned eleven against Fulham today





Manchester United will seek to return to victories in the Premier League when she faces Fulham at Craven Cottage tonight.



The Red Devils are in the 13th place in the scoreboard with 26 points and will be determined to beat the cottagers at home.

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Subsidized composition:

Andrew fell on the bench with Altay bayindir Get the nod to the goal against Rangers in the Europa League. He is expected to return between the sticks.

In the rear line, there could be a lonely change with Lenny Yoro paving the way for Harry Maguire. The Frenchman had a heavy workload lately and could take a breath.

Maguire is going to work with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez. Amad diallo and Diogo dalot They are expected to continue in the roles of right and left -wing extremist respectively today.

In the midfield, Toby Colier and Christian Eriksen It is likely to fall on the bench. Manuel Hugarte and Kobbie mainoo They are going to be restored in the center of the Fulham park.

Alejandro must continue to work together Bruno Fernandes in the positions of the offensive midline but there could be a change in front with Rasmus hojlund replacing Joshua zirkzee.

Projected eleven of Man UTD (3-4-2-1) vs. Fulham. Onana? De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Diallo, ugarte, mainoo, dalot; Garnacho, Fernandes; Hojlund.

