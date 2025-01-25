Proposed deal: Liverpool eyeing £50million successor to Salah "”best” signature

When Liverpool appointed Arne Slot last year, there was a particular emphasis on making the Dutchman a head coach rather than a manager.

It may seem like a technicality, but it’s a marker of FSG getting out of the way of things under Jurgen Klopp, stepping into a new-look, modern-feeling hierarchy. Michael Edwards returns in a new role as he rebrands Liverpool’s senior structure.

The main focus of the slot job may be on the team, strategy and football, but he is not surrounded by more hierarchical decisions. He is in frequent contact with sporting director Richard Hughes and will have a key role in transfer and contract-related activity.

His hesitant responses regarding Liverpool’s lingering contract problems, for example, contain an underlying thread of deep understanding. The slot would support Virgil van Dijk’s renewal of Trent Alexander-Arnold, or Mohamed Salah.

But he will also be involved in working toward a success plan. After all, Liverpool will have to outline contingencies.

Liverpool’s triple contract problem



The elite trio of stars could be plying their trade elsewhere in the autumn, and although top sources such as The Athletic’s David Ornstein have previously calmed worried supporters by insisting that offers have been tabled and at least advice And the positive conversation continues for the van. Dijk, we are now reaching February with no solution.

Trent presents a different problem. The 26-year-old is entering his prime and is one of the best playmakers in the world, but he Honored by Real MadridWho are confident of claiming him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The side effect of all this is that Liverpool are unable to focus on the transfer offensive, because how can a prudent FSG make big-money moves while being uncertain about the outcome of so many key players?

Nevertheless, Hughes and company have plans in place and seeing as 32-year-old Salah is doing so Saudi Pro League is once again attracting interestSubstitutions on the right are marked.

Liverpool seek to pick up emerging talents and mold them into first-class talents, rather than force an established elite.

Following that trend, Liverpool have got an exciting Premier League-based name on their radar.

Liverpool are in line to succeed Salah



According to Caught OffsideLiverpool are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo and have also proposed a player-plus-cash deal involving Ben Doak.

The Bournemouth winger, 25, has been one of the standout stars of the Premier League this season and is also on the radar of Arsenal, who are in desperate need of a replacement for the injured Bukayo Saka.

While Semenyo is valued at £50m, CottOffside sources have confirmed he is ready to leave the Vitality Stadium and prove himself on the European stage.

However, it will be difficult to pry him from the Cherries’ control at the midpoint of the season, as Bournemouth sit seventh in the standings, just three points off Chelsea in the top four.

What will Antoine Semenyo bring to Liverpool



Semenyo plays on the right side and has become stronger since joining Bournemouth in January 2023. Leaving Bristol City in a £10million deal,

His teammate, Lewis Cook, commented at the start of the season that the Ghana forward “could reach”.other levels“Having come on leaps and bounds under the leadership of Andoni Ierola last term, and you have to agree that he is now operating at a remarkable level.

With Bournemouth pressing against the continental line, Semenyo has arguably become the main attacking talisman following his move Dominic Solanke sold by Tottenham for £65 million During summer.

Antony Semenyo in the Premier League Match Statistics* 23/24 24/25 The match (starts) 33 (25) 21 (21) Target 8 6 Help 2 3 Shots (on target)* 2.1 (0.9) 3.9 (1.1) missed big opportunities 5 7 complete the pass 74% 78% big opportunities were created 6 8 Dribble (success)* 1.5 (48%) 2.1 (58%) ball recovery* 3.4 5.0 Tackle + Interception* 0.9 1.6 Total Duel (Win)* 4.5 (38%) 6.8 (44%) through statistics sofascore (* = per game)

Semenyo played in England’s top flight in the latter half of the 2022/23 campaign, but Gary O’Neill failed to activate his best quality and he Only two matches started,

As you can see above, he has progressed under an attack-minded and intelligent manager at Areola, not only increasing his output but also displaying an impressive range of inherent qualities that have made him a sought-after asset in Liverpool’s data-analytics room. Would have gotten praise.

With such an exciting skill set and growing ability in front of goal, Liverpool may indeed have the perfect Salah successor. The Egyptian king is, of course, irreplaceable, but this Ghana international could be a clever new option for the right winger to ensure the slot front line continues firing on all cylinders for years to come.

Given that Salah has Scored 22 goals and 17 assists For the Reds in all competitions this season, it is imperative that Liverpool find a worthy replacement for him in the summer, should he indeed leave.

Even if Liverpool manage to tie down Salah to a new deal, Father Time is bearing down on him and he will enter the twilight phase at some point in the near future, even if the 32-year-old rightly considers himself an excellent athlete. In form of.

Salah is among the top 90% of teammates ranked in terms of goals and assists per 1 in Europe’s top five leagues last year. According to FBrefSupreme in providing an outlet for Liverpool’s slick football.

With Darwin Nunez unreliable and Diogo Jota regularly unfit, it seems clear that efforts will be made towards signing a new centre-forward this summer.

Semenyo has been described as the “perfect January signing” Analyst Ben Mattinson When discussing Arsenal’s interest in the wideman, and while the Cherries have closed the door on winter departures, there is no reason why Liverpool won’t hit the jackpot should they bide their time and pounce during the summer months. Needed

Salah is, indeed, irreplaceable, but in Semenyo, Liverpool will secure a worthy successor who can impose his own take on the right-flanking role, and make it his own.