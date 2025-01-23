Quick Start North Penn-Liberty Delivers Second Consecutive Loss to Wellsboro – 2025 Team Titles





By: Ed Weaver / January 23, 2025 / Photo: Dr. Robert Bair

North Penn-Liberty outscored the Wellsboro Varsity Boys Basketball team 15-5 in the first quarter, and ultimately won 65-43, handing the Hornets their second straight loss Wednesday night.

The Mounties followed up their 15-point first quarter by outscoring Wellsboro 12-8 to build a 27-13 halftime lead, from which Wellsboro was unable to recover.

North Penn-Liberty outscored the Hornets 16-15 in the third quarter and outscored Wellsboro 22-15 in the fourth.

Junior Luca Rothermel led Wellsboro with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Sophomore Colin Fletcher added 12 points, junior Marek Mascho scored 6 points, senior Mitchell Lechler was held to 4 points, junior

Jonathan Carlo and sophomore Max Mascho added 3 points apiece, and freshman Griffin Morral contributed 2 points.

Carl added 10 rebounds and a block, Max Mascho grabbed 4 rebounds and made 2 assists, and Morral and Lechler both pulled down 3 rebounds.

Luke Kreger led all scorers on the night with 22 points.

Wellsboro started the night with a 48-43 win in the JV game, winning their second straight and improving to 9-6 on the year. Freshman Ransom Schultz scored 15 points to lead the Hornets while Morral added 13.

The loss drops the Hornets to 7-8 overall and 6-4 in the NTL Large School Division standings. The Hornets will host Cowanesque Valley on Friday in an NTL crossover game.