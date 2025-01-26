Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Liverpool and Manchester City deal Bayern Munich boss Joshua Kimmich transfer blow

Bayern Munich sporting director Christopher Freud has revealed he is ‘positive’ Joshua Kimmich will turn down transport interest from a fleet of Europe’s elite to sign a new contract with the Bavarians this year.
Kimmich’s current contract with Bayern expires in June. The versatile midfielder signed his latest extension in August 2021 and is approaching a decade of trophy-laden service for the German giants. The 29-year-old confirmed he would make a decision this month but is yet to make up his mind about his future.
Freund is certainly confident. “I’m sure he will eventually decide to continue playing for Bayern,” said the former Austria international. Sky Germany this weekend. The director had just watched his side hold on for a 2-1 win over Freiburg on Saturday, with Kimmich taking the corner that led to Kim Min-jae’s decisive second goal.
The Germany international lined up at right-back for the trip to the Black Forest but has started all of Bayern’s previous 18 Bundesliga games this season in midfield. Vincent Kompany hasn’t rested his trusty helm for a minute this term, showing a level of faith in the player never matched by his predecessor Thomas Tuchel.
Throughout his stormy 15-month spell in Bavaria, Tuchel repeatedly and publicly demanded the club sign “a proper possession No.6” as “we don’t have that type of player”.
This outward show of discontent coincided with stalled Kimmich contract talks. A number of clubs from across the continent have sensed the opportunity to land a reigning champion for free this summer. Liverpool joined Manchester City and Barcelona in the race for Kimmich’s coveted signature this month, while Real Madrid have also emerged as a major interest.
When new links with Real Madrid were put to Kimmich by BILD after the game, the midfielder showed his frustrations. “I made a relatively clear statement two weeks ago,” he humored.
“There is no change in the situation now. To be honest, I can’t stand up every three days and update you. There will be an update at some point, but I’m not going to comment on it every three days.”