Real Madrid have been linked with a massive free transfer for Joshua Kimmich

Real Madrid have been linked with a huge move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is out of contract in Germany, with conflicting reports discussing the Spanish side's interest in a free transfer.
Kimmich is in the final six months of his deal with Bayern, who have made no secret of their desire to tie the 29-year-old to a long-term extension and keep him as a leader in the dressing room.
However, there has been no real progress in talks over new terms and Kimmich is now free to discuss a contract with foreign clubs.
BILD states that Kimmich is in active contact with Madrid, who would be the Germany international’s first priority if he does not extend with Bayern.
Crucially, Bayern have not yet given up hope of keeping Kimmich and are planning further talks over an extension, but Kimmich has already confirmed that he will not wait much longer before making a final decision on his next club.
Meanwhile, in Spain, MARK play down the whole situation, insisting that not only are Madrid not in contact with Kimmich, but they have no desire to do a deal for the midfielder.
Madrid have long been linked with Kimmich but do not see the 29-year-old as a suitable long-term signing. As with links to Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, the La Liga giants are chasing younger signings.
Sky Germany Florian Plettenberg states that an extension with Bayern is the most likely outcome for Kimmich, whose family are keen to remain in Munich, but the German star wants to hear all options before making a final decision.