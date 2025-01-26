Real Madrid in talks for surprise January move

Serie A side Como have opened talks with Real Madrid to buy all of the transport The clauses related to 20-year-old midfielder Nico Paz, a report claimed.
Paz, a product of the Madrid Academy, made the switch to Como in the summer and has established himself as one of the top youngsters in Serie A, amassing five goals and four assists in a run of form that earned him a maiden call-up to Argentina national team last October.
Madrid hold a buy-back clause to re-sign Paz, while they also have the option to match any offer received for the 20-year-old and he is entitled to a percentage of any future transfers, but Gianluca di Marzio The states COMO wants to change that.
Como, backed by Italy’s richest owners, are trying to reach an agreement with Madrid to remove all clauses related to Paz. They are said to be willing to pay up to €20m (£16.9m) to remove Madrid’s grip on Paz’s future.
Convincing Madrid to accept their offer could be tough, however, as manager Carlo Ancelotti has already been open about his interest in Paz. He described the midfielder as “the future of Real Madrid” and even referred to his move to COMO as “a year of training away from the club”.
Cesc Fabregas, director of COMO, acknowledged the existence of Madrid’s buy-back clause, but recently suggested that the Italian outfit have much more control over the situation than he might suggest.
“There is a specific buyout clause for Nico Paz for Real Madrid, but he is a Como player,” Fabregas said. “If Como has no plans to sell Nico, it won’t happen, we have an agreement with Nico, it’s impossible to think about selling Nico Paz.”