Real Valladolid VS Real Madrid: Preview, predictions and variants

Real Madrid can claim their place at the top of La Liga when traveling to Real Valladolid on Saturday night.
It was not a mere sailing campaign for the side of Carlo Ancelotti, with two emphatic defeats in Barcelona and competing in the Champions League depicting their regular weaknesses, but the picture suddenly looks quite rosy for the champions.
Their 4-1 win over Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid’s defeat in Leganes last weekend means that Los Blancos holds a two-point lead at the La Liga Summit. A 5-1 Beatdown RB Salzburg in the middle week means we have to see Madrid in the Champions League Knockout Play-Offs, too.
They will be expected to triumph again this weekend as they face the basement side of the department. Real Valladolid won four times in La Liga this term, but a 2-1 defeat to Espanyol last Friday saw them slip at the bottom of the table after an upgrade in format.
The hosts were removed from the leaders of the championship in the back of August, with Endrick, who has just seen since then, scoring his first Madrid goal in a 3-0 win.
Real Valladolid VS Real Madrid H2H Record (last five games)
Current form (all contests)
|
Real valladolid
|
Real Madrid
|
Espanyol 2-1 Real Valladolid – 17/01/25
|
Real Madrid 5-1 Salzburg – 22/01/25
|
Real Valladolid 1-0 Real Betis – 11/01/25
|
Real Madrid 4-1 Las Palmas – 01/19/25
|
Ourense 3-2 Real Valladolid – 01/05/25
|
Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo (AET) – 16/01/25
|
Girona 3-0 Real Valladolid – 20/12/24
|
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona – 12/01/25
|
Real Valladolid 1-0 Valencia – 13/12/24
|
Real Madrid 3-0 Majorca – 09/01/25
|
Country
|
TV channel/live flow
|
United Kingdom
|
Premier Sports Player, Laligatv, Premier Sports 2
|
United States
|
Espn+, fubotv, espn app, espn deportes
|
Canada
|
Tsn+, Tsn3
A situation has been developed in Valladolid about 18 -year -old Juma Bah, who has gathered the attention of Manchester City. Bah has not turned into education in an attempt to force a removal and is unlikely to participate this weekend.
The hosts are also Stanko Juric, which has been suspended due to the accumulation of yellow card. Eray Comert and Raul Moro are absent through injury.
Real Valladolid predicted the series against Real Madrid (4-3-3): Hein; Perez, Ozkacar, Sanchez, Rosa. Perez, Ndiaye, Martin. Let’s move, Andre, Amallah.
Vinicius Junior has participated in Madrid’s recent supercopa, Copa del Rey and Champions League, but remains suspended in La Liga and will not be available this weekend.
Rodrygo, who was excellent late, will move to the left side and either Brahim Diaz or Arda Guler will come to the forefront of Madrid.
David Alaba has been relaxed by Ancelotti since he returned from a long -term knee injury and will probably win minutes from the bench on Valladolid. Lucas Vazquez, who is suspended in the middle week, and Aurelien Tchouameni, who has dealt with a secondary issue, will have to return to Madrid on Saturday.
Real Madrid predicted the composition against real Valladolid (4-3-3): Courtes; Vazquez, Union, Ruth, Mendy. Valverd, Surface, Bellingham. Brahim, Mbapper, Rodrygo.
Valladolid may be the bottom of La Liga, but they have shown in the last two weeks that they can be a hard nut to break into the ground at home. 12 of their 15 points have been collected in José Zorrilla.
However, Madrid has not blown after their humiliating defeat in the Supercopa final. Nine goals in their previous two games show that this superstar attack found his groove, but Vini Jr’s absence this weekend undoubtedly reduces fire force.
Visitors may have to suffer for periods here, but they will have to go through the three points.