Ronald Araujo’s new Barcelona contract reportedly includes a release clause making him available for just €65m (£54.9m) this summer.
Araujo was heavily linked with a move to either Arsenal or Juventus early in the transfer window before ending speculation by signing a contract to commit to Camp Nou until 2031.
Barcelona used to confirm release clauses inserted in any new contracts, but refused to reveal the details of the clauses in either Araujo’s or Gerard Martin’s new deals.
According to ReliefAraujo’s new release clause stands at a surprisingly affordable €65 million for the upcoming summer season.
In January 2026, that clause is set to rise to €80m (£67.6m) if he is still at the Camp Nou at that time.
Araujo’s previous release clause was €1 billion, but he is now available for money that won’t scare off the majority of big clubs across Europe, many of whom have long been linked with transfers for the 25-year-old .
Release clauses, which are mandatory in Spanish contracts, must be paid up front and in full to be triggered, but clubs can negotiate to pay a higher fee in a more favorable payment plan.