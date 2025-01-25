Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly unhappy with the club’s failure to get new players so far in January. transport window.
When Amorim joined the club, it was soon revealed that United would have to sell players to be able to strengthen the team, but despite the long -term rumors about the future of Marcus Rasford and Casemiro, there are no definitive departures yet. Trafford.
However, the Manchester Evening News The state Amorim wanted more an active approach from the club to raise funds and strengthen a 13th place team and recently characterized the coach himself as the worst in the history of the club.
It is even argued that Amorim did not fully know the extent of United’s financial issues when he joined the club, although different sources insist that this is not the case and the coach had a complete picture of the situation before agreeing to unite.
United has openly admitted to the fans that he is on the doorstep of a breach of the Premier League financial rules, which has significantly reduced its ability to recruit new players.
However, discussions continue for possible aid. A 30m -euro offer has been deposited for Left Left’s Left Buck, Patrick Dorgou, while United is also working to close Arsenal’s teenager Aeden Haven.
The funds could be raised by the sale of Alejandro Garnatsos, who is of great interest to Chelsea and can cost close to £ 60 million. Recent reports have spoken of an exchange agreement that would bring Christopher Nkunku to Old Trafford in return.