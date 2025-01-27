Ruben Amorim gives fresh Verdu to the future of Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has once again refused to rule out a departure For winger Alejandro Garnacho, who is still searching for his best role in the team’s new facility.
Chelsea have been heavily linked with Garnacho for weeks, but that hasn’t stopped Amorim giving the Argentina international a prominent role in his side, starting the 20-year-old in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Fulham.
It was hardly a stellar performance from any of United’s members but, when pressed on Garnacho after the game, Amorim admitted he is still trying to find a suitable role for him in his preferred formation.
“He’s improving in every part of the game: understanding, when to defend,” Amorim said. “I’m trying to find the best position for him, today he played a little open, not so much inside. We need guys who can play a V one.”
Asked if he will still be a United player beyond the end of the transfer window, Amorim added: “That, nobody knows.
Amorim has made similar comments about Garnacho in the past, challenging the youngster to raise his game if he is to hold down a spot in United’s starting line-up.
However, he praised Garnacho for his response to falling in December alongside Marcus Rashford, whose exile from the squad continues.
Chelsea have been actively chasing a new forward this week and are expected to press ahead with their interest in Garnacho, while there has even been talk of a swap deal that would send Christopher Nkunku to United in return.