Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim refused to rule one out exit for winger Alejandro Garnazzo, with Chelsea attempting to lure the Argentina international away from Old Trafford.
Chelsea have been tracking Garnazzo for several weeks and it was recently reported that the Blues will step up their pursuit of the 20-year-old, who started United’s 2-1 win over Rangers on Thursday.
Asked about Garnacho’s future at Old Trafford, Amorim had plenty of praise for the winger, but left the door open to a possible exit in the coming days.
“He plays for Manchester United,” said Amorim. “He was very important for us today. Let’s see in the next few days.
“I think he’s improving in every aspect of the game. He was better today playing inside and outside, switching positions. He’s improving the rebounding position. You can see it.
“For the whole 90 minutes, he’s always there to recover and help. Sometimes showing some frustration is really good because he wants more.”
Amorim has openly challenged Garnacho to improve his game if he is to retain a permanent place in United’s line-up and the boss admitted he repeated that request on Thursday.
“I think he has the potential to be much better in every situation of the game,” Amorim continued. “What I can say is that he understood what I was trying to do and he was really clear. I just want to help him. In the end, it’s the players who do the work.”
United are not actively looking to sell Garnacho this month, but their financial situation, with a possible squad rebuild under Amorim, may force them to accept a suitable offer, as it would count as a 100% gain when calculated from the profits and the viability of the Premier League. Rules (PSR).