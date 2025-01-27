Rumors of football transfer: Salah rejects Liverpool’s contract. Nkunku wants to move the man utd

90 minutes rounds the last Transfer newsRumors and gossip circulating around the world …
Mohammed is wrong rejected the offer of a new contract from Liverpoolwhich they want the Egyptian to accept a pay reduction to secure a multi -year agreement. (Masrawy – Egypt)
Meantime, Liverpool are ready to bring plans to sign Ajax Defender jorrel hato Proceed to the January transfer window in the midst of fears that they could lose if they wait until the summer to move them. (Teamtalk)
Barcelona rejected the opportunity to rewrite Neuron Before agreeing his return to the Brazilian side Santos. (Victor Navarro)
Tottenham hotspur He is thinking of hiring former Manchester United manager Erik ten hag As pressure on the current boss Ange postcoglou It continues to grow. (Fichajes – Spain)
Manchester City will consider offers for the Center-Back John Stones This summer, as they seem to finance their continuing reconstruction. (Givemesport)
Among Male townThe goals are Juventus full back Andrea Cambiaso. Serie A reduced their price from € 80 million (£ 67.3 million) to € 60 million (£ 50.5 million), which is expected to persuade Cityzens to make an offer. (Corriere dello Sport – Italy)
Newcastle United will restart negotiations with the aggressive Alexander Isaac summer in an attempt to prevent interest from Arsenal. (The Telegraph)
ArsenalFocus is believed to be in RB Leipzig striker BenjaminWhat is the top goal of Gunners in front Dijan Vlachovic of Juventus. (CalciomerCato – Italy)
Both Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to activate the release clause of € 58 million. Nikos Williams. (Fichajes – Spain)
Chelsea forward Christopher Nunku is interested in transporting to Manchester United After seeing the negotiations for a move Bayern Munich break down. (Caughtoffides)
Come to Chelsea could be the Ipswich city striker Liam delapWith Blues in a pole position to hit a summer deal. (Ben Jacobs)
Milan are preparing to start an improved offer of approximately 34 million euros (£ 28.6 million) for the aggressive Feyenoord Santiago Gimetz. (CalciomerCato – Italy)
Aston Villa target a loan agreement for Chelsea square back Axel is singing The last week of the transfer window. (Football)
Other Chelsea defender, left behind Ben chilwellis a loan target for West Ham United Under the former Blues Graham Potter boss. (Mail Sport)
Real Madrid I will offer Aston Villa The opportunity to sign aggressive Endrick Loan as part of their offer to secure Jhon duransignature. (Foot Purchase – France)
Timo Werner are in conversations with New York Red Bulls Over a surprise moving to the Major League Soccer when the loan of Tottenham expires. (Foot Purchase – France)
Having failed to agree on the terms above Defender Sevilla Dirty; Aston Villa will turn their attention to Villarreal’s Juan. (Talksport)