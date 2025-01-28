Rumors of Football Transfer: The Man UTD’s Dorgu alternative. Real Madrid & Chelsea Eye Huijsen

90 minutes rounds the last Transfer newsRumors and gossip circulating around the world …
Manchester United will examine the possibility of activating the Buy-Back clause entered in the agreement for sale Alvaro Carreras (formerly Alvaro Fernandez) in Benfica if they are unable to sign Patrick Dorga From Lecce. (Florian Plettenberg – Sky Germany)
Liverpool are among the clubs seeing a move for Feyenoord Winger Anis Hadj Moussa. (Santi Aouna – France)
Real Madrid forward RodrigoBy contract by 2028, is a primary target for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germena. (RMC Sport – France)
BarcelonaFocus on signing a new center has shifted to Sporting CP’s In-Demand Maddening. (El Nacional – Spain)
Man would consider the loan Victor Osimhen from Naples, if its temporary Galatasaray could be transferred to another club. (Espn)
Tottenham hotspur He is thinking of signing a new front to help strengthen the Ange Postecoglou team that was exhausted by injury. Ajax’s Brian Brobey and the city of Ipswich Liam delap It is among those of the club’s list. (Telegraph)
Liverpool are in front of Chelsea In the race to sign Prague’s sword El Hadji Malick Diouf. (Daily Star)
Real Madrid show interest in the pop goalkeeper Trabzonspor Onralp CevikkanAs they are looking for long -term Thibaut Courtois successor. (As – Spain)
Arsenal lead the race to sign Rosenborg’s Midfielder Sverre nypanwhich has been highlighted by Norway’s “Next Martin Odegaard”. Aston Villa and GroonPart of the city football team are also interested. (Independent)
Juventus have been integrated West Ham United; Obeline and Borussia dortmund In the race to sign Chelsea’s Midfielder Spoon. (Mail Sport)
Real Madrid; Bayern MunichChelsea and Juventus Everything is interesting for the bournemouth teenage center Dean Huijsen. (Fichajes – Spain)
Andreas Christensen has said Barcelona He wants to leave if he doesn’t offer him more minutes than Hansi Flick. (Fichajes – Spain)
Manchester City Want to complete two additional signatures before the end of the January transfer window – Juventus Duo Andrea Cambiaso and Douglas Louise. (Givemesport)
Newcastle United You want to sign the center-back Illia zabarnyi From Bournemouth, but any deal should wait until the summer. (I Paper)
Disappointed Chelsea forward Joao Felix It’s a goal for UNAI EMERY’S Aston Villawho showed interest before Portugal’s permanent move to Stamford Bridge last summer. (Talksport)
Aston Villa average Emiliano Buendia has been set for participation Bayer leverkusen Loan for the rest of the season. Bundesliga champions will be able to buy Argentina for € 20 million in the summer. (Sky Germany)
Bayer leverkusen also investigated a move for Manchester City‘small James mcatee Before agreeing an agreement on Buendia. (Fabrizio Romano)
Wolverhampton Wanderers are in talks to sign the lens center-back Kevin Donso In an agreement worth an initial £ 16 million. (The Telegraph)
Brighton & Hole Albion are expected to allow Evan Ferguson to leave for a loan before the end of January. West Ham; Obeline and Berdemouth are on the run while Arsenal could appear as a delayed choice. (Talksport)