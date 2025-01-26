Rumors of Football Transfers: Rasford “betrays” Barcelona. Liverpool finds Nunez buyer

90 minutes rounds the most recent transcriptional newsRumors and gossip circulating around the world …
West Ham UnitedIn part thanks to the appointment of Graham Potter, they have emerged as unlikely pioneers in the race for signature Manchester United misfit Marcus Rasford this month. Barcelona They feel “betrayed” by changing the mind of the striker. (El Nassional – Spain)
Joshua Kimich He is going to become one of the most sought after free players in world football when his contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer. Real Madrid have been integrated Barcelona; Manchester City; Liverpool and Psg In the fight for the multifaceted medium. (Bild – Germany)
Manchester City and Chelsea They both fight for the signature of the 15 -year -old miracle worker Jeremy As already in the team under the age of 18 of Leicester City. (Fichajes – Spain)
Barcelona have orally agreed a new contract with Astera Huff Pedri extending until 2030, after successful negotiations with Ronald Araujo. (Fabrizio Romano)
Raphinha A new agreement is also expected to be offered Barcelona to repel the record numbers he has received from the Saudi Pro League clubs. The terms of the Association have not been confirmed, but were described as “historians”. (El Nassional – Spain)
Lacquer are on the verge of signing Chelseayoung Italian midfielder Cesare casadei In a 12m -euro agreement – less than the original pay paid by Blue to acquire the 22 -year -old from Inter in 2022. (Fabrizio Romano)
Napoli have stated interest in Liverpool striker Darwin Nunezwho has been the subject of huge offers from Saudi Arabia’s top clubs this month. (Fichajes – Spain)
Arsenal are willing to pay the 50m -euro release clause of Athletic Club Nikos Williamsabolishing the dream transcript of extremist to Barcelona. (El Nassional – Spain)
Benjamin Cesco He is much more willing to move to the Emirates and has already decided to participate Arsenaldiscarding interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. Whether Gunners will be able to bring RB Leipzig forward this month or wait until the summer remains to be seen. (Talksport)
Liverpool are on the verge of closing a 12m -euro agreement (£ 10m). Feyenoord forward Anis Hadj-Moussa before possible arrival next summer. (Africa Foot)
The defense of Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen They think of choosing the acquisition of Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia loan for the rest of the season. (Fichajes – Spain)
Celtic resigning star Portugal extremist Whom In a pounds of 9 million pounds from Renn this weekend and will be delivered to the 25 -year -old four -year contract. (Daily file)