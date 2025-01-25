Saved by Gakpo: Slot should be boldly upgraded to 6/10 Liverpool Star this month

Liverpool marched in the Premier League, which after 4–1 thrashing at home for the struggling Ipswich city. A major first-half-performance from the favor of the Arne slot set him on the course to win, and he scored another three points after a commanding display in the second half.

Dominil Szoboszalai opened scoring quickly for Reds, picking up the ball at half -place after a smart pass between the lines of Ibrahima Connenet. The Hungarian midfielder transferred the ball to his left leg, causing the house to extend his side before firing the house in the corner of the right hand.

It would not be surprising that the second Mohammad of Liverpool came from the boot of Salah. He now has an abusive 40 goals and assist in all competitions this season, with his latest Kodi Gakpo from a cross. The advice was found at the end of the back post at the end, took a touch and removed the house.

Gakpo took himself on a scorchheet twice, scored the third of Liverpool just before the halftime and then added the fourth of the last one of the hour mark. A late goal of Jacob Greaves, Julio Ensiso was assisted by new signature, it was too late for Ipswich.

It was a great performance from The Reds, led by Gakpo a brilliant manner.

Gakpo performing vs. Ipswich



Before the game against Ipswich in Enfield, Gakpo had 12 goals and four assistance 31 in games In all competitions for Liverpool. He can now add two targets after a stellar performance and one assistance to that tally.

His first goal was quite simple, a tap-in after the tractor boys goalkeeper Christian Walton. His other showed the instinct of the great center-world, going home to the end of a Trent Alexander-Aneold Cross and to double his individual tally.

His impressive performance earned Gakpo 9/10 ratings From Liverpool World Journalist Will RuniThe journalist described him as a ‘fierce’ against Kiran McKenna’s favor, explaining that he had met with a permanent ovation when he was replaced.

Dutchman’s statistics from the game, CourtesyIn fact, it was highlighted why Liverpool’s fans were on his feet for his performance.

He completed his 88% pass, made a chance and completed two of the three drills. It was a great performance, which was different from his two goals and helped.

Was good as Gakpo against Ipswich, he cannot even be called for Louis Diaz, who struggled in Enfield on Saturday afternoon.

Diaz’s statistics vs Ipswich



This was a difficult day in the office for the Colombian attacker Diaz. Liverpool number seven did not really have much impact on the proceedings, despite playing as a center, while working with the line leading the line against Mcken’s side.

He received a rating of only 6/10 from Roney, who explained that he was ‘quite quiet for the first half’. Although he explained that Diaz improved after half the time, he simply ‘could not impress things because he liked’.

Statistics suggest that he was quite calm against the Eastern Anglian organization, even though his side managed to put his opponents in four past. Diaz touched 46 and won only five of the 15 couples. He captured 14 times and failed to take a shot.

Diaz statistics vs Ipswich state Number Touch 46 Accuracy pass 81% Completed 26/32 Dribble is complete 4/8 Couple won 5/15 Many times the number of possession lost 14 Spray 0 Statistics from Sofaaskor

Borusia is believed to have a step for Dortmund Winger Jamie Gitens, believed to be with Liverpool, According to Christian FalkCan the time out for Diaz after such a performance?

They are allegedly considering a step for the British in summer, but perhaps the slot will decide to hurry and try this month and make a deal this month. Equally, in addition to a new center-forward to get out the diaz from its false nine berths, it can still appear to be on the agenda, with upgrade in that role.

Regardless, it was a disappointing performance from Colombians a day when the rest of his sides, especially Gakpo performed so well.

The slot, meanwhile, will be particularly happy with Dutchman’s double, as the Reds appear to maintain this speed in the Champions League on Wednesday.