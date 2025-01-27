Saved by Martínez: 3/10 Man Utd proved why INEOS has to spend

Manchester United secured their fourth Premier League win of the Ruben Amorim era by beating Marco Silva’s Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage last night.

It was not a pretty game by any means, but Lisandro Martínez’s deflected effort secured all three points for the Red Devils, moving them up to 12th in the table.

However, with the club’s current dismal state on the pitch, it is not about how attractive the performances are, but rather about finally getting points on the board to reverse the recent decline.

Although the 39-year-old hasn’t had the best performances since his appointment, he should take some satisfaction from the fact that his team managed to grab all three points despite not having the best of performances.

That being said, several players failed to impress in west London, producing performances that could see them replaced before the end of the window.

Man United’s poor performance against Fulham



Despite recent transfer rumors regarding his future at the club, Alejandro Garnacho started the struggle in the capital but was unable to show why the club Is demanding £55m for its services,

The Argentinian played for 81 minutes before being substituted, but his performance led to his withdrawal. losing possession 13 times During his time on the pitch.

He completed only one of his three dribble attempts, failing to register even a single attempt On goal – There seemed to be no energy in the final third for the Red Devils.

Nouser Mazraoui has often featured as a wide centre-back for United since Amorim’s arrival, but was chosen to operate in a left wing-back role against Fulham – a position in which he struggled. Had to do.

The Moroccan player was also ineffective with the ball. lose possession 12 timesBut he did not have his usual defensive presence, completing only one tackle and being unable to make any interceptions.

However, both of the above players were better than one of their teammates, ensuring an evening to forget once again despite the manager’s continued belief.

The Man United player who scored 3/10 against Fulham



Striker Rasmus Hjolund has been a player short of confidence and has obviously struggled in recent weeks, but Amorim has continued to stick to his number nine position to produce the goods.

However, the Denmark international has been unable to perform, failing to score in any of his last 11 outings in all competitions, registering only Two goals in 18 league matches,

Yesterday was another goalless performance for the 21-year-old, no doubt adding to the pressure on his shoulders given his regular starting role – his lack of solid contributions alongside his all-round play was also worrying.

Højlund was only on the pitch for 58 minutes before being replaced by Joshua Zirkzee, a replacement that had to be made after the Dane’s inability to hold on to the ball at the top end.

he completed it his six attempts passed During his performance, only recorded a modest number of 21 touches, while goalkeeper Andre Onana managed more than double that with his tally of 47.

Hjolund’s statistics for United against Fulham figures calculation minutes played 58 touches 21 passes completed 6/8 (75%) lost possession 12x lost the duel 9/11 (82%) shots were taken 0 dribble completed 0/1 (0%) through statistics sofascore

The striker was also guilty of losing possession on the rare occasion when the ball fell into his path, conceding 12 times in the game He lost 82% of the duels – leading to content creator John Denton dubbing him United’s “”.worst player” And Getting a 3/10 rating From Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

Hjolund was also, like Garnacho, unable to register any efforts on target, highlighting the desperate need for investment from INEOS before the end of the ongoing transfer market.

Amorim’s current two senior striker options, Hjolund and Zirkzee, have scored just once combined five premier league goals During 2024/25, their fortunes are only changing with new changes.

In recent weeks there has been talk of Victor Gyökeres, Christopher Nkunku, Matheus Cunha and Jonathan David all moving to Old Trafford, with all offering a massive upgrade over the current crop of options – all Getting more points so far in this campaign,

With just over a week left, time is ticking for the Hierarchy to provide Amorim with the ammunition he needs to succeed and build on the latest victory, as last night’s performance at Craven Cottage provided evidence of That the current options are not ready at all.