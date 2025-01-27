Sheffield United are in “advanced” talks with a club about signing one of their players in the January transfer window, according to a new update. sky sports Journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Blades suffered their most disappointing defeat of the season on Friday night, losing 3–0 at home to Hull City in the Championship. It was a result that very few had seen coming and it could be a damaging lost look come the end of the campaign, depending on whether they seal automatic promotion or not.

United cannot allow a bad result to rock their confidence, and Chris Wilder will be hoping to make some late business moves in the current window to give his squad an extra sprinkle of quality.

Queens Park Rangers ace Jimmy Dunne has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane this month, with the versatile defender all 29 starts in his side’s Championship matches so far this season, winning 4.7 aerial dips per match.

Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle has also been mentioned as a possible replacement for Wilder, albeit on a limited basis. three starts In the Premier League in 2024/25, and the Leicester City midfielder Hamza Chaudhary Fabrizio Romano has also been backed to join the Blades, with a verbal agreement on a loan move made.

Sheffield United in “advanced” signing talks



Write x On Sunday, Plettenberg claimed that Sheffield United are in “advanced” talks with Hertha Berlin over the signing of right-back Jonjo Kenny,

This could be a solid piece of business by United this month, with Kenny now an experienced player who has performed at a good level for some time and has already agreed personal terms with the Blades.

27 year old made 50 appearances in the Premier League during his Everton days, with 60 Bundesliga titles still now secured, and aaron lennon He once praised them during their time together at Goodison Park:

“Jonzo has been incredible. From the moment I came here, I’ve always liked Django. I’ve always thought he’s a great professional and a great player. From the moment he stepped in, he has been incredible. ,

JoJo Kenny’s key career statistics appearances Target Help hertha berlin 84 5 14 everton 69 0 5 schalke 34 2 3 oxford united 20 0 1 celtic 16 0 4 Wigan 7 0 0

The fact that Kenny is coming on a permanent basis, rather than just being a short-term fix, is even better, and he could provide the extra experience and quality that United need to get back into the Premier League.

At 27, he’s a great age to hit the ground running and hit, and be at a high level for another four or five years, so it’s hard to find many negatives to this move.