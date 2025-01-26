With the deadline of the January transfer window, Arsenal is now allegedly facing a threat to losing one of the most versatile players of Mikel Artetta.

Arsenal transfer news



Still six points behind the Premier League leader Liverpool, who has also played a game less, the arsenal has just more than a week to turn to the transfer window in an attempt to bridge the difference.

On that front, several names have been mentioned in recent weeks, including Benjamin Sesco once again. RB Leapzig forward is once again enjoying an excellent season in Bundesaliga, while the Arsenal attack looks more blunt than ever, as Kai Havert is often asked to lead the line. However, it is not the only forward target that has been threatened with stealing headlines.

Gunners have also been paired with Nuclea United Star Alexander Issac, which will definitely strengthen their front line. Sweden has once again been the main person for Eddie Howe – 19 goals scored This season in all the competitions so far.

Before the people of amirates think about spending cash, they may need to clean all the rest of the deadwood in favor of Arteta, including a versatile ace.

According to Floorian Pletanberg of Sky Sports, Atteletico Madrid is now a “serious conversation” to signing Olkzerndar Zinchenko From arsenal, which gives the value of € 20m (£ 17m) plus ad-on to its defender this month.

La Liga and Champions League veterans are allegedly prepared for a permanent deal or loan with the responsibility of buying, while Zinchnco himself is keen to leave arsenal.

Sadly, given the frequent injuries in North London, it should be said that showing the way out to a versatile player can be a decision that Arsenal will regret.

Arsenal should keep the “perfectionist” Zinchenko this month



Although the summer departure is such that will be suitable for all sides, arsenal cannot take the risk of showing the way out to Zinchnco earlier this month as there is a lot of injuries in the Emirates. Ricardo Kailafiori and Taakehiro Tomiassu are struggling exclusively for availability, selling one of the only other left-back options within its squad near Arteta will not be a wise step from the guards.

Arteta Earlier, the former defender of Manchester City was praised when he reached Arsenal in 2022, he told the club’s website by Gol: “First, his mentality. He is accustomed to win – winning is the only thing and is to win correctly.”

“He is a perfectist and really demanding boy, I know him very well, and then he brings qualities that were not in our team. He gives us a different option to play a role in different places Is, and I am really happy to find him. “