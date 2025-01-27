Son Heung-min explains the reasons behind Tottenham’s struggles after latest defeat

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has identified “concentration” and “resilience” as key factors in the club’s woeful form which has piled the pressure on Ange Postecoglou.
Spurs have not won a Premier League game since beating Southampton on December 15, taking just five points from a possible 33 since the start of last month. Sunday’s defeat against struggling Leicester City was a sixth defeat in their last seven league outings.
PosteCoglou is bearing the brunt of disappointment, although the club’s hierarchy are reported to consider him safe for now, acknowledging the impact injuries have had on results.
The son spoke to the media following the “very painful” Leicester defeat, which saw Spurs go down 2-1 after leading the game at half-time. It was within the first five minutes of the second half when the visiting Foxes scored the equalizer and decisive winner.
“We can’t just (blame) fatigue because we just came out for the second half.
“It’s just a lack of concentration and a bit of difficulty, and in the Premier League table any team can punish us.”
The skipper added: “We are trying to block out any outside noise from the team and the squad. We just want to get as many points as possible. There are still a lot of games to play, we want to get players back and experienced players and that will be very useful.
“We just have to focus every game and practice.”
The last round of results, Spurs sat 15th, an unpleasant eight points above the relegation zone. Next up is a Europa League home game against Elfsborg before traveling to London to face Brentford on Sunday afternoon.