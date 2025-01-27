Sonia Bompastor: Naomi Girma will make ‘real impact’ at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Sonia Bombastor said the addition of US Women’s National Team defender Naomi Girma will help bring even more quality to her squad.
The 24-year-old graced Stamford Bridge on Sunday, confirming her Blues future after weeks of speculation. Chelsea are said to have paid a record transfer fee of $1.1m (£890,000) to sign her to a four-and-a-half-year deal, which saw her move away from National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side San Diego Wave.
As well as the arrival of a new signing, Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Arsenal saw them take an even bigger lead in the Women’s Super League (WSL) standings. They are now seven points clear at the top, behind Manchester United as they continue their quest to win six successive league titles.
Speaking after the match, Bompastor expressed her thoughts on how Girma is likely to further strengthen her team.
“She’s a really talented player,” he said. “She will bring a lot of quality to the team, even if the team is already talented. I think having Naomi (Girma) in the team will bring even more options for me, being able to play with three, four backs, different systems, so i think it’s good It’s great news today for all chelsea fans.
“I think Naomi (Girma) is a defender who is really comfortable with the ball in her position. She will bring a lot of confidence to the team. She is able to have a big impact because she is comfortable passing the ball, kicking close, kicking .He is also able to drive the ball and create some adjustment.
“He’s got great speed, so he can play very high up the pitch and recover the ball with space behind the back. He’ll have a big impact on our team.”
Despite ultimately walking away with the win, Bompastor went on to praise Arsenal for their tenacious effort and ability to put Chelsea on the back foot.
“It’s a very fine line between Arsenal and us,” he said. “It went our way which I’m really happy with but if you analyze the performance then it was a really difficult game. We didn’t control everything in the game but we were able to get the goal which got us a great result.”