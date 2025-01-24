That would send Richarlison packing: Spurs chasing move for £40m PL "Animal"

They may have picked up a much-needed win in the Europa League last night, but there’s no escaping the fact that this season has been a disaster for Tottenham Hotspur.

Anze Postecoglou’s side may still be in three cup competitions, but their form in the Premier League has been abysmal.

The north Londoners are 15th, have more defeats than wins, and Dominic Solanke is now certain to be dropped. “About six weeks” For action, they may have to rely on the unreliable and injury-plagued Richarlison.

However, this may not be the case for very long, as recent reports have tipped a sensational Premier League debut for the move to N17, who would undoubtedly start ahead of the Brazilian and potentially send him packing. Will send.

tottenham goals premier league gems



According According to a recent report from TeamTalkTottenham are ‘still desperate’ to bring in attacking reinforcements for Postecoglou this month and have maintained their interest in Ipswich Town star, Liam Delap.

The report claims the Lilywhites are confident they can move the young striker to London rivals Chelsea this month.

However, in less good news for fans, the report also claims that Daniel Levy does not want to get into a bidding war for the player, and given his importance to the Tractor Boys this season, the other side this month Reports have revealed that they will demand more than £40 million even for the consideration of him leaving.

Getting off the line would be an expensive transfer, but considering how well Delap has played this season and his skyrocketing potential, it could be worth paying more, especially as it would eventually send Richarlison packing.

How does Delap compare to Richardson



So, when he returns to full fitness, there will no doubt be Posetkoglu to give Solanke the chance to re-establish himself as Spurs’ first-choice striker, as he has looked impressive so far this season. Is, and is scoring a point. 17 goal participation In only 29 games this season.

So, if the club were able to get their hands on Delap this month, he would likely play second fiddle to the Englishman, at least for a while, meaning his main competition in the team would be Richarlison, and we believe ​​That this is a competition that he will easily win.

For example, despite the inclusion of North Londoners for around £60m As of the summer of 2022, the former Everton star has only made 76 appearances for the club and what’s worse, he has only managed to score Contributed 17 goals and nine assists In the said show.

This means that throughout his tenure with the Lilywhites, the Brazilian international has averaged a goal every 2.92 games, which is not good enough for someone who was priced at the same price as him.

In contrast, Ipswich’s goalscoring “beast” Dubbed by Kieran McKennahas been found back of the net on eight Made only 22 appearances this season and provided two assists for good measure.

Delap’s 24/25 appearances 22 minutes 1626′ Target 8 Help 2 goal participation per match 0.45 minutes per goal participation 162.6′ All stats via TransferMarkt

This means that the 21-year-old “battering ram”, as Dubbed by Opta AnalystHe is averaging a goal involvement every 2.2 games in his first full season of top-flight football and for a team that many predicted would struggle severely.

In addition to seemingly being the more productive forward, the Winchester-born sharpshooter also has the benefit of time on his side, as at just 21 years old, there’s no telling how good he could become five or six years from now. And with the right coaching.

Ultimately, Spurs need to make consistent changes to their squad this month, and if they go out and sign Delap to replace Richarlison, it would be an extraordinary move and an excellent sign for the team’s future. will be.